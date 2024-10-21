Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Andhra Government Plans To Give Incentive To Families With More Kids, M.K Stalin Also Plans Population Surge

This comes after his government, formed in June, repealed the two-child policy for local body elections, which had previously barred individuals with more than two children from running for local office.

Andhra Government Plans To Give Incentive To Families With More Kids, M.K Stalin Also Plans Population Surge

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sparked fresh debate on the growing population imbalance between northern and southern India, suggesting that families with more than two children be incentivized.

This comes after his government, formed in June, repealed the two-child policy for local body elections, which had previously barred individuals with more than two children from running for local office. Naidu now proposes going a step further by introducing a law that would permit only candidates with more than two children to contest in these elections.

Naidu’s advocacy for larger families is part of a broader strategy aimed at addressing concerns about population decline in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the context of national politics. During a recent event, Naidu emphasized, “We are considering incentives for families with more children to encourage couples to expand their families. We have already repealed the earlier law, and we plan to introduce a new one allowing only those with more than two children to contest local body elections.”

Concerns About Delimitation and Political Representation

A key factor driving Naidu’s proposal is the potential impact of population decline on political representation. With the upcoming census, there is growing concern that southern states, which have effectively implemented population control measures, may lose parliamentary seats in the next delimitation exercise. Northern states, where population growth remains high, are expected to gain additional seats, which could shift political power away from the south.

Naidu’s concerns echo similar sentiments from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who recently highlighted the issue at an event in Chennai. Stalin questioned why southern states should continue limiting family sizes when it could result in fewer Lok Sabha constituencies, humorously adding, “Why shouldn’t we aim for 16 children?”

Financial Implications for Southern States

Beyond political representation, there are fiscal implications for states with lower population growth. The Finance Commission allocates tax revenues based on population, and states with higher populations receive a larger share. For instance, Uttar Pradesh, with its large population, received Rs 31,962 crore in allocations, significantly more than the combined Rs 28,152 crore given to the five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Until 2010, tax-sharing was based on the 1971 census. However, the 15th Finance Commission, effective from 2020, uses the 2011 census data, benefiting states with higher population growth. As a result, northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have gained, while southern states, which have seen success in controlling their population growth, are receiving a smaller portion of tax revenues.

Population Decline and Aging Concerns in the South

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total fertility rate (TFR) in Andhra Pradesh dropped to 1.5% in 2020, with other southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka also experiencing declining fertility rates. Tamil Nadu has a TFR of 1.4%, while Kerala and Telangana stand at 1.5%, and Karnataka at 1.6%. These figures are below the national average fertility rate of 2%.

The declining fertility rates in southern states indicate an aging population, which poses long-term challenges. As the population ages, the financial burden on these states is likely to increase, with higher expenditure on pensions and welfare programs for the elderly.

Balancing Population and Development

Naidu’s proposal to incentivize larger families raises complex questions about balancing population growth with economic and social development. While it aims to safeguard political representation and financial allocations, it also highlights the challenges that states with controlled populations face in the national context. Southern states have long been hailed for their successful population control measures, but as the country prepares for its next census, the debate over population and its consequences on governance and finance is likely to intensify.

Also Read: Omar Abdullah Resigns From Budgam And Retains Ganderbal constituency

Filed under

M.K. Stalin N. Chandrababu Naidu Population Surge
Advertisement

Also Read

How Delimitation Concerns Are Driving Southern States To Advocate For Larger Families

How Delimitation Concerns Are Driving Southern States To Advocate For Larger Families

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Prepares Rawalpindi Pitch With Giant Fans Ahead of 3rd Test

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Prepares Rawalpindi Pitch With Giant Fans Ahead of 3rd Test

Who Are Aboriginal Australians And Why Are They Still Fighting For Their Recognition?

Who Are Aboriginal Australians And Why Are They Still Fighting For Their Recognition?

Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences To MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan’s Family

Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences To MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan’s Family

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast After Government Promises To Address Ladakh’s Demands

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast After Government Promises To Address Ladakh’s Demands

Entertainment

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox