Amid the controversies and developments in the Nimisha Priya case, her husband, Tomy Thomas, revealed that he last spoke to her on the day the execution news surfaced. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, he shared insights into her harrowing ordeal and their collective hardships.

Here’s what he revealed:

Tomy last spoke to Nimisha four days ago, on the same day the news of her execution broke. “We exchanged voice notes about our whereabouts and the crises in Yemen and Israel. I reassured her to be brave and not to worry,” he shared.

The Beginning with Talal Mahdi

Tomy recounted how their association with Talal Abdo Mahdi began. Talal and his family were frequent visitors to the hospital where Nimisha initially worked. When Tomy and Nimisha decided to open their own clinic, Talal seemed like a trustworthy partner.

“As foreigners, we couldn’t obtain a license, so we sought Talal’s help. We invested around ₹18 lakhs, which was a mix of funds raised by my wife in Yemen and me in Kerala,” Tomy explained.

Escalating Abuse

Tomy revealed that Talal’s behavior turned abusive after the clinic was operational. “He withheld the clinic’s earnings and even filed false claims of ownership. Nimisha endured immense mental and physical torture. He destroyed her SIM cards, limiting her communication with us. Over time, his actions became more aggressive, culminating in multiple police complaints against him,” Tomy said.

Despite these challenges, Nimisha persevered, filing cases and even securing Talal’s brief imprisonment. However, his release came with court-mandated conditions, including returning their money and property—conditions Talal frequently flouted.

Struggles Amid a Civil War

The situation worsened with the Yemen Civil War and the shutdown of embassies. This prevented Tomy and their older child from joining Nimisha. “We tried everything to reunite as a family, but the geopolitical climate thwarted our efforts. Despite her struggles, Nimisha kept the clinic running, but Talal’s harassment never stopped,” he added.

The Legal Battle

Tomy expressed his frustration at the slow pace of legal proceedings. “We faced numerous obstacles, from Talal’s deceptive practices to the lack of support from local authorities. Even after Talal’s death, the situation remains unresolved,” he said.

Efforts to Save Nimisha

The Indian government has intervened, approving a fund transfer of $40,000 for negotiations and expenses. Tomy remains hopeful but is realistic about the challenges ahead. “We’re prepared to pay any amount of blood money to secure her release. Discussions are ongoing, and we’re optimistic,” he stated.

Impact on Their Daughter

Tomy revealed the emotional toll on their older daughter, who has grown up without her mother’s presence. “She eagerly waits for calls from her mother but doesn’t know about the execution. I’ve told her only that her mother is in legal trouble,” he said.

A Plea for Justice

In his concluding remarks, Tomy appealed to the Indian government and the public. “I hope for swift legal proceedings and a compromise with the victim’s family. We are ready to fulfill all conditions to bring Nimisha back home to Kerala,” he said.

