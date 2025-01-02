Manipur Terror: Grenade Found Outside Missing Man’s House In Imphal, Protests Intensify

A grenade was found on Thursday outside the house of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a man who allegedly disappeared from the Leimakhong Military Station in November. The discovery, which was made near the gate of his house in Loitang Khunou, Imphal West district, sent alarm bells ringing in the area. Authorities quickly responded, retrieving and defusing the grenade without incident.

In addition to the grenade, an extortion note was recovered that demanded the deregistration of the JAC set up as a protest gesture on account of Singh’s disappearance. It also called for the reconstitution of a new JAC excluding any contractors who may have sold land, and that the existing land contracts be annulled. The JAC had been spearheading the protests since Laishram Kamalbabu Singh disappeared on 25th November.

Laishram is the name of the works supervisor. Laishram, who has been employed as a works supervisor by a contractor engaged by Military Engineering Services of MES at the Leimakhong Military Station, had been missing. Now Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared that this case will be given to Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI. Previously the police force sent over 2,000 security forces for tracking him down in this attempt to trace him down.

The disappearance of Singh has caused huge protests in which the local authority is taking this case seriously. The state Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo confirmed that all documents pertaining to Singh were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office as well as to the offices of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Another instance of the incident was when a member of Manipur Rifles was arrested with drugs worth lakhs of rupees in Kakching district on Thursday. The person arrested was a rifleman belonging to 1st Manipur Rifles attached to CID. The operation had recovered around 10.2 kg of suspected WY tablets.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh appreciated the swift action taken by the CDO-Kakching team, which he said was an example of how drug money is influencing security forces. An investigation is underway to find out who else is involved in the drug smuggling business.

Also Read: Fast Unto Death’: Prashant Kishor Demands Cancellation Of BPSC, Watch