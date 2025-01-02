Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Fast Unto Death’: Prashant Kishor Demands Cancellation Of BPSC, Watch

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor announced on Thursday that he would begin a fast unto death in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

‘Fast Unto Death’: Prashant Kishor Demands Cancellation Of BPSC, Watch

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor announced on Thursday that he would begin a fast unto death in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. His protest, staged under the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan, aims to address what he describes as the “ruined education and corrupt examination system” in Bihar.

Kishor, who has previously claimed to possess knowledge of “thousands of crores of rupees changing hands” for positions to be filled through the BPSC exam, voiced his concerns over the corruption tied to the process. His call for a fresh exam is supported by numerous candidates who have been protesting for weeks, claiming that the integrity of the exam has been compromised.

The former close associate of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed frustration over the CM’s silence on the ongoing protest. Kishor criticized the Chief Minister for remaining silent, especially when asked about the issue by reporters in Delhi. While the candidates endured harsh weather, police baton charges, and water cannons, Kishor pointed out that the CM appeared to be unconcerned, enjoying his time away in Delhi.

“The candidates have been braving extreme conditions, yet the Chief Minister, who is currently in Delhi, has said nothing about their plight,” Kishor said. He further added that many protesting candidates believe the reluctance of the BPSC to cancel the exam stems from large sums of money changing hands in exchange for filling the posts via the December 13 test, which has been marred by allegations of a question paper leak.

The BPSC Exam Controversy

The BPSC exam issue began after nearly five lakh candidates sat for the Combined Competitive Exams across over 900 centres in the state. At one centre in Patna, several candidates boycotted the test, alleging that the question papers had been leaked. The BPSC denied these claims, suggesting a conspiracy to get the exam cancelled. However, the commission did order a re-examination for over 10,000 candidates assigned to the controversial Bapu Pariksha Parisar exam centre.

Protesters have argued that allowing re-examination for a small group of candidates undermines the concept of fairness and a level playing field. They are demanding that the entire exam be cancelled and held again.

Prashant Kishor, while pointing out the alleged corruption in the BPSC system, refrained from making further scandalous accusations. He emphasized his hope for a resolution following positive engagement between Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and a delegation of protesting candidates. Kishor expressed his desire for a fair and transparent outcome to the crisis.

Also Read: PM Modi Condemns The Terrorist Attack In New Orleans That Killed 15 People

Filed under

Jan Suraaj Party Prashant Kishor Launches Fast Unto Death Students Protest

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Condemns The Terrorist Attack In New Orleans That Killed 15 People

PM Modi Condemns The Terrorist Attack In New Orleans That Killed 15 People

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Border Security Force of Facilitating Infiltration From Bangladesh

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Border Security Force of Facilitating Infiltration From Bangladesh

Hyundai Creta EV  To Launch On 17th January’ 25: Price , Feature And More

Hyundai Creta EV  To Launch On 17th January’ 25: Price , Feature And More

Norovirus Cases On Rise In US: Here’s What You Need To Know

Norovirus Cases On Rise In US: Here’s What You Need To Know

Mahakumbh 2025: Dome City To Offer Lavish Accommodation For Devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: Dome City To Offer Lavish Accommodation For Devotees

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox