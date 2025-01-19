Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
High-Profile Fraudster Hansita Abhilipsa Involved In Sex Trafficking: Fresh Case Filed

Police has revealed fresh allegations against Odisha fraudster Hansita Abhilipsa, involving sex trafficking and criminal conspiracy. (Read more below)

High-Profile Fraudster Hansita Abhilipsa Involved In Sex Trafficking: Fresh Case Filed

Commissionerate Police has unveiled shocking allegations against Odisha-based fraudster Hansita Abhilipsa, who is currently in judicial custody. The high-profile accused has been booked under multiple sections, including Section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, for her involvement in a sex trafficking ring.

According to reports, Hansita and her close associate, Anil Mohanty, trafficked young women to influential individuals, including businessmen, politicians, and bureaucrats, to achieve their objectives. The duo is also accused of circulating obscene photos and videos of women on social media and other electronic platforms. In addition, Commissionerate Police has registered a case against Hansita for criminal conspiracy.

Hansita and Anil were initially arrested for masterminding a fraud scheme targeting prominent figures such as builders, mining operators, and multinational company owners in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier raids on their Bhubaneswar office led to the seizure of laptops, computers, and mobile phones, which have since been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for examination. Police also searched a flat near Patia where the accused were reportedly residing together.

The Income Tax (IT) Department has provisionally attached four flats and five luxury vehicles linked to the duo. Preliminary findings indicate that Hansita, a native of Kalahandi district, is married to Saroj Kumar Sahoo, while Anil managed her wealth. These assets, worth hundreds of crores, were found in the names of Hansita, her husband Saroj, and Anil.

Hansita, who holds degrees in rural management and sociology, allegedly used her educational background and doctored photographs to build a façade of credibility. By posing alongside influential figures in the photos, she lured wealthy businessmen, particularly from the mining and construction sectors, into fraudulent schemes.

The investigation revealed that Hansita and Anil operated from an office on Infocity-Nandankanan Road, claiming to have high-level connections in Odisha. They promised lucrative tenders to their victims, exploiting their trust for personal gain.

The scam unraveled when a mine owner lodged a complaint, triggering an investigation that led to their arrest. Police have stated that they are thoroughly probing all aspects of the case, including the duo’s trafficking network and financial dealings.

This case has shocked the state, highlighting the depths of manipulation and exploitation employed by the accused in their quest for wealth and power. Further investigations are ongoing, with more revelations expected in the coming days.

Bhubaneswar Hansita Abhilipsa Sex Trafficking

