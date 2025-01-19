Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Lawyer Claims No Proof Of Intruder’s Bangladesh Origin

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his Mumbai home by an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad. The accused's lawyer has denied police allegations. (Read more below)

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Lawyer Claims No Proof Of Intruder’s Bangladesh Origin

The lawyer of Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, the man accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai residence, has denied the police’s claims that his client is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, when Shehzad allegedly sneaked into Saif Ali Khan’s house and attacked the actor. The police had arrested Shehzad on Saturday night for the attack, which has shocked the film industry and his fans.

Sandeep Shekhane, the defense lawyer representing Shehzad, argued that the Mumbai police have no concrete evidence to back their allegations regarding his client’s nationality. “The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi national. They said he came here six months ago, which is incorrect. He has been living in Mumbai for over seven years, and his family resides here as well,” Shekhane told ANI. The lawyer further criticized the police investigation, claiming that the proper procedures were not followed and that the police had violated laws governing the accused’s detention.

Dinesh Prajapati, another advocate representing Shehzad, also questioned the police’s request for extended custody. “The police have not recovered any incriminating items from the accused. They have failed to provide any documentation to prove that he is a Bangladeshi national,” Prajapati said, adding that the grounds for his client’s police custody were insufficient. The court, however, granted Shehzad a five-day police custody and directed the police to submit a report within this time frame.

According to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, the accused has confessed to his crime. Pawar added that Shehzad had no knowledge that he was breaking into the house of a celebrity. Police sources claim that Shehzad hails from Jhalokati district in Bangladesh, and he was reportedly planning to flee to his native village before being arrested at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

The harrowing incident unfolded around 2:00 AM on January 16 when the intruder, armed with a long knife, entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence and demanded ₹1 crore. Aleyamma Philip, the nanny of Saif Ali Khan’s son, alerted the family to the commotion. Saif, upon hearing the noise, confronted the intruder and was reportedly stabbed several times in the process.

Saif Ali Khan was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch-long blade from his body. Fortunately, Saif is now out of danger and is expected to be discharged in the coming days.

As the investigation continues, the details surrounding the motives and background of the intruder are being closely examined. Meanwhile, the public remains concerned about the safety of high-profile individuals like Saif Ali Khan.

mumbai police Saif Ali Khan intruder Saif Ali Khan stabbing

