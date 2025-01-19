Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Delhi Man Dies As Car Catches Fire, Was On Way To Distribute His Wedding Cards

A man tragically died after his car caught fire near Baba Banquet Hall in Ghazipur, Delhi, while he was on his way to distribute wedding invitations. The victim, Anil, was set to marry on February 14. Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Delhi Man Dies As Car Catches Fire, Was On Way To Distribute His Wedding Cards

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi on Saturday night when a man was burnt to death after his car caught fire near Baba Banquet Hall in Ghazipur. The victim, Anil, a resident of Nawada in Greater Noida, was on his way to distribute wedding invitations for his upcoming nuptials scheduled for February 14.

Unfortunate Incident While Distributing Wedding Invitations

According to his elder brother, Sumit, Anil had gone out earlier that afternoon to deliver his wedding cards but failed to return home by evening. When attempts to reach him by phone proved unsuccessful, the family became worried. It was later that night, around 11:30 PM, when police informed them of the accident and Anil’s hospitalization.

The Devastating Scene at Ghazipur

Images from the incident site show Anil’s Wagon R completely charred, particularly the driver’s side, suggesting the intensity of the blaze. Although the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, investigations are currently underway.

The authorities have sent Anil’s body for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, the investigation continues as they work to uncover the cause of the deadly fire.

ALSO READ: Why Did India Ban TikTok 5 Years Ago? Everything Explained As App Goes Dark In US

Delhi man dies in car fire

