High-Profile Militant Leader Among 5 Arrested In Major Arms Smuggling Bust In Mizoram

In a major breakthrough, the Mizoram Police have apprehended five individuals, including a senior leader of the Myanmar-based militant group Chin National Front (CNF), in one of the largest arms smuggling busts in the state. The arrests underscore the transnational nature of illegal arms trading in the region.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with an intelligence agency, led to the seizure of a significant cache of weapons on the outskirts of Saithah village in Mamit district. The recovered arms included six AK-series assault rifles, 13 magazines, and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

“This operation has neutralized a serious threat to regional peace and stability. Among the arrested is a key leader of the Chin National Front, making this a significant achievement in counter-insurgency efforts,” the Mizoram Police stated.

The smuggled weapons were reportedly intended for trade between the Chin National Front and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), a militant group operating in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Mizoram, which shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has become a critical hotspot for arms trafficking due to the ongoing ethnic insurgencies in the region. Over 40,000 refugees from Myanmar, fleeing the military junta’s crackdown, have sought shelter in Mizoram, further complicating the security dynamics.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to dismantle these transnational arms networks and bolster regional security. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.

