Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

High-Profile Militant Leader Among 5 Arrested In Major Arms Smuggling Bust In Mizoram

In a major breakthrough, the Mizoram Police have apprehended five individuals, including a senior leader of the Myanmar-based militant group Chin National Front (CNF), in one of the largest arms smuggling busts in the state.

High-Profile Militant Leader Among 5 Arrested In Major Arms Smuggling Bust In Mizoram

In a major breakthrough, the Mizoram Police have apprehended five individuals, including a senior leader of the Myanmar-based militant group Chin National Front (CNF), in one of the largest arms smuggling busts in the state. The arrests underscore the transnational nature of illegal arms trading in the region.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with an intelligence agency, led to the seizure of a significant cache of weapons on the outskirts of Saithah village in Mamit district. The recovered arms included six AK-series assault rifles, 13 magazines, and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

“This operation has neutralized a serious threat to regional peace and stability. Among the arrested is a key leader of the Chin National Front, making this a significant achievement in counter-insurgency efforts,” the Mizoram Police stated.

The smuggled weapons were reportedly intended for trade between the Chin National Front and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), a militant group operating in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Mizoram, which shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has become a critical hotspot for arms trafficking due to the ongoing ethnic insurgencies in the region. Over 40,000 refugees from Myanmar, fleeing the military junta’s crackdown, have sought shelter in Mizoram, further complicating the security dynamics.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to dismantle these transnational arms networks and bolster regional security. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.

Must Read: 48th International Kolkata Book Fair 2025: Germany Takes The Central Theme

Filed under

5 Arrested In Major Arms Smuggling Bust In Mizoram

Advertisement

Also Read

WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru On February 14

WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru On February 14

Maha Kumbh 2025: Brands Expected To Shell Out Rs 2,000 Crore As They Ride On Popularity Of Mega Spiritual Event

Maha Kumbh 2025: Brands Expected To Shell Out Rs 2,000 Crore As They Ride On...

Donald Trump Inauguration: Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, And The Village To Perform At Ceremony- Check Full List Here!

Donald Trump Inauguration: Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, And The Village To Perform At Ceremony-...

Saba Pataudi Reacts To Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Attack, Expresses Pride And Concern

Saba Pataudi Reacts To Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Attack, Expresses Pride And Concern

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew To Attend President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Amid App Ban

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew To Attend President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Amid App Ban

Entertainment

Saba Pataudi Reacts To Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Attack, Expresses Pride And Concern

Saba Pataudi Reacts To Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Attack, Expresses Pride And Concern

‘Attacker Demanded 1Cr’: Saif Ali Khan’s Househelp Share Details Of Attack

‘Attacker Demanded 1Cr’: Saif Ali Khan’s Househelp Share Details Of Attack

Leonardo DiCaprio Pledges $1 Million For LA Wildfire Relief Amid Crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio Pledges $1 Million For LA Wildfire Relief Amid Crisis

First Image Of Attacker Revealed: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

First Image Of Attacker Revealed: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Will Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident Impact His ₹500 Crore Budget ‘Spirit’ Movie? Here Are His Upcoming Movies

Will Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident Impact His ₹500 Crore Budget ‘Spirit’ Movie? Here Are

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox