48th International Kolkata Book Fair 2025: Germany Takes The Central Theme

Celebrating the deep literary and cultural ties between the two countries —Germany and India, Germany has been decided as the focal theme of the country. At the 48th International Kolkata Book festival, the platform will showcase Germany’s rich literary scene, cultural diversity and collaborations with India and South Asia. The theme of Germany’s participation will highlight sustainability and diversity, reflecting shared global values. Through engaging discussions, book launches, cultural programs, interactive workshops and exhibitions, Germany will showcase its commitment to promoting eco-consciousness and inclusivity in literature, art and beyond.

The event will be inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Dr. Philipp Ackermann, and Goethe-Institute South Asia’s Regional Director Dr. Marla Stukenberg as chief guests. Other celebrated dignitaries include of Mr. Peter Limbourg, Director General of Deutsche Welle, who will also be present at the book fair.

The theme pavilion, Shelf Life, designed by renowned architect Anupama Kundoo, will highlight the importance of books and knowledge in shaping human civilization. Known globally for her sustainable architectural practices, Ms. Kundoo has crafted the pavilion with sustainability as a guiding force. Her innovative approach reflects a cultural reverence for books and knowledge.

With studio bases in Berlin and Pondichery, she also represents the strong tie between the two countries. Anupama Kundoo will also be present at the inaugural ceremony.

Germany as the focal theme country will feature programs under the categories Book Talks, Making Books Public, Live Study and Work in Germany, Young Readers, Science Talks and Exhibitions, catering to a broad and diverse audience. The events will host variety of voices represented through authors, graphic novelists, publishers and representatives from international literature festivals.

Authors like Ulrike Almut Sandig, Monica Cantieni, Christian Kracht, Max Czollek, Tonio Schachinger, Christopher Kloeble, David Wagner among others, will be present at the book fair.

Graphic novelists like Aisha Franz, Bea Davies, Maren Amini will be attending the event with

others from Dreamland Deutschland? team.

Apart from authors and graphic novelists, renowned publishers and representatives from International literature festivals and institutions like Birte Kreft (Managing Director of Stiftung Buchkunst, Frankfurt), Claudia Kaiser (Vice President, Frankfurt Book Fair), Lavinia Frey (Managing Director for International Literature Festival Berlin), Nora Mercurio (Head of the Rights & Acquisitions Department, Suhrkamp Verlag) will attend the book fair.

