Thursday, January 16, 2025
CM Mamata Banerjee Suspenbds 12 Doctors In Maternal Death Case, CID Probe Ordered

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the decision from Nabanna and emphasized that negligence in such cases amounts to criminal offense. A CID investigation has been ordered to delve deeper into the matter.

In a stern move following the maternal death incident in Midnapore, 12 medical staff, including the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) and the MSVP (Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal) of the Medical College, have been suspended. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the decision from Nabanna and emphasized that negligence in such cases amounts to criminal offense. A CID investigation has been ordered to delve deeper into the matter.

Breakdown of Suspended Staff

Among the 12 suspended individuals, six are senior doctors, and the remaining six are postgraduate trainees (PGTs).

While addressing the issue, Mamata Banerjee expressed strong disapproval of the incident, stating, “If the staff had carried out their responsibilities properly, this mother’s life could have been saved.”

Government Accountability

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s extensive efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services. She outlined the progress made:

  • 42 new super-specialty hospitals established across the state.
  • 14,741 health and wellness centers to be operationalized.
  • Hospital bed capacity increased to 97,000.
  • 14,000 new doctors recruited in recent years.
  • Medical college seats increased from 2,545 to 28,467.
  • Expansion of paramedical staff to improve healthcare delivery.

Mamata Banerjee emphasized that patient care must remain a top priority, saying, “Medicine waits for no one, not even for a minute. Senior doctors should perform critical surgeries like cesareans. With so many staff members, new infrastructure, and increased funding, it’s essential to ensure patients receive proper treatment.”

CID Investigation and Safety Measures

The CID investigation has corroborated initial findings of negligence. Mamata Banerjee directed the installation of CCTV cameras at the doors of all operation theaters to ensure transparency and accountability. She remarked, “If anyone objects to such measures, they should step aside from their duties.”

Appeal to Healthcare Workers

Mamata made an earnest appeal to doctors, urging them to uphold their duty to serve patients responsibly. She condemned instances of negligence, saying, “Even in critical cases like accidents, there should be an effort to save lives rather than declaring patients dead outright.”

Filed under

12 Doctors Suspended CM Mamata Banerjee Maternal Death Case

Advertisement

