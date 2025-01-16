Prashant Kishor To End Hunger Strike After 14 Days, Announces Next Steps for Jan Suraj Movement

Political strategist and social activist Prashant Kishor is set to end his 14-day hunger strike on Thursday, which was aimed at protesting the deteriorating state of education and alleged corruption in Bihar's examination system.

Political strategist and social activist Prashant Kishor is set to end his 14-day hunger strike on Thursday, which was aimed at protesting the deteriorating state of education and alleged corruption in Bihar’s examination system. Kishor’s organisation, Jan Suraj, confirmed the announcement, marking a pivotal moment in his movement advocating for systemic reforms.

Hunger Strike to Conclude Near Ganga Path

Prashant Kishor will break his fast at the Jan Suraj camp near Ganga Path, where he plans to outline the next steps in his campaign. The organisation stated that this decision was made to honour the youth of Bihar and the Jan Suraj family who have stood in solidarity with his cause.

“The hunger strike was a stand against the flawed education system and corrupt practices within Bihar’s examination processes. After concluding the fast, Prashant Kishor will reveal the next phase of the movement,” the Jan Suraj statement read. The organisation has invited the public to join and support the announcement as they move forward with their agenda for reform.

Bihar Governor Intervenes

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had earlier stepped in to persuade Kishor to end his hunger strike. He suggested Kishor send a student representative to discuss possible resolutions and promised to facilitate a solution. This gesture by the governor was welcomed by Jan Suraj, who acknowledged his support in addressing the grievances surrounding the state’s education system.

BPSC Issues Legal Notices

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which has been at the center of Kishor’s protests, has responded by sending legal notices to him and others. These notices relate to allegations made against the commission following the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13.

BPSC exam controller Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that notices were sent to politicians, coaching centers, and others accused of spreading false allegations against the commission. He added that additional legal action is being considered.

A Movement for Change

Prashant Kishor’s hunger strike has shed light on critical issues within Bihar’s education system, particularly corruption in recruitment exams. By ending his fast, Kishor aims to shift focus toward actionable steps for reform.

As he prepares to unveil the next phase of the Jan Suraj movement, the support and attention garnered by his strike underscore the urgency of addressing the systemic issues plaguing Bihar’s education sector. Whether through public mobilisation, legal advocacy, or policy recommendations, Kishor’s movement is set to continue pushing for meaningful change.

