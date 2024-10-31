Horrifying Discovery In Jodhpur: Missing Woman’s Body Found Dismembered In Plastic Bags Near Accused’s Home

The tragic case unfolded when authorities discovered her body chopped into six parts, raising widespread shock and concern in the community.

In a chilling incident in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the dismembered remains of a 50-year-old beautician named Anita Chaudhary, who had been reported missing two days earlier, were found buried in plastic bags near the residence of a man she knew. The tragic case unfolded when authorities discovered her body chopped into six parts, raising widespread shock and concern in the community.

On October 28, Anita went missing after leaving her beauty parlour in the afternoon. She did not return home that evening, prompting her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary, to file a missing person report with local authorities the next day. Police investigations soon revealed a connection between Anita and the main suspect, Ghulamuddin, also known as Gul Mohammad, who ran a shop in the same building where Anita’s parlour operated.

According to Dilip Singh Rathore, the officer in charge at Sardarpura Police Station, phone records indicated recent contact between Anita and the accused. Witnesses also reported that an auto driver had transported Anita to Gangana, where Gul Mohammad lived. Following this lead, police traced her last known location to the accused’s home.

Upon arrival, authorities spoke to Gul Mohammad’s wife, who had been away at her sister’s residence for three days. She disclosed to the police that, upon her return, her husband confessed to her about Anita’s killing and revealed that her body was buried behind their home. The police subsequently excavated the site using a bulldozer, uncovering Anita’s torso, hands, and legs, each wrapped separately in two plastic bags and buried in a 12-foot pit.

Anita’s son has since alleged that Gul Mohammad deceived his mother before killing her. Her remains were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for post-mortem examination to determine further details about her death.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their search for Gul Mohammad, conducting raids across Jodhpur to apprehend the suspect, whose heinous act has sparked shock and grief within the local community.

