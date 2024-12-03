Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
How Social Media Is Shaping Bengaluru Weddings: 30% More Guests, 12% Smaller Budgets – What’s Driving This Trend?

Bengaluru weddings feature 30% more guests than the national average but are planned with a 12% smaller budget. Social media platforms now lead in helping couples meet, and over 60% of weddings costing more than ₹1 crore are destination weddings. (Read more below)

How Social Media Is Shaping Bengaluru Weddings: 30% More Guests, 12% Smaller Budgets – What’s Driving This Trend?

Bengaluru weddings have garnered attention with their unique characteristics, as per the Annual Wedding Report 2024 by WedMeGood. The city’s weddings typically feature 30% more guests than the national average, yet they are planned with 12% lower budgets. While the average budget for an Indian wedding stands at ₹36.5 lakh, Bengaluru couples tend to allocate smaller amounts, resulting in more guests within a more modest spending framework.

The data came out in the fourth edition of the WedMeGood Annual Wedding Report that surveyed more than 3,500 engaged couples across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities with weddings planned until 31 March 2025. The report indicates a trend of changes that will bring about new planning styles, new spending patterns, and an environmentally conscious wedding culture in Bengaluru.

The Shift in Wedding Planning: Social Media & Technology at the Forefront

Social media has overtaken online dating and matrimony apps when it comes to how couples meet. Today, Instagram and Facebook are playing a significant role in bringing couples together for wedding planning. Technology is taking even further to help couples who maybe need a social media manager for their wedding functions and bachelorette trips through pre-wedding detail coordination, as well as monetary and mental health.

Another interesting thing is that there is an increase in the number of couples hiring wedding planners. 16.7%, a rise of around 15% over last year, of couples prefer going for professional assistance for their wedding arrangements this year. The surge is partly due to destination weddings, which form about 25% of weddings in general. Above 60% of destination weddings belong to the bracket of having a budget of more than ₹1 crore, and younger couples are changing their preference.

A Growing Focus on Sustainability in Bengaluru Weddings

Sustainability being a hot trend with modern couples planning wedding celebrations has further advanced the trend. As per the report by WedMeGood, 45.5% of couples prefer lab-grown diamonds, an alternative and greener option to mined diamond. 52% couples believe in the green choices of donating uneaten food or reducing the usage of plastic. This shows that eco-sensitivity has become an important aspect of an industry largely known for brazen ostentation and consumption.

The city, according to the WedMeGood report, represents the weddings of Bengaluru, which incorporate historical cultural values but, at the same time, modern priorities. It has the potential, according to tradition, for massive guest lists and is now manifesting sustainable ways of celebration, indicating the change that has come into the whole country in the manner in which weddings are planned.

As couples continue to navigate the balance between tradition and innovation, Bengaluru stands as a prime example of how modern trends are reshaping the wedding industry. Whether through technology, sustainability, or new spending habits, Bengaluru’s wedding culture is adapting to the changing times while keeping its cultural roots intact.

ALSO READ: Bangalore’s December 3 Weather: 21.9°C, Rainy Day Ahead, And Low AQI – All You Need To Know!

