IIT Students Bag Record-Breaking Offers: Wall Street Firm Jane Street Leads With ₹4.3 Crore Package

This year’s placement season at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has started with a bang, with students receiving some of the most lucrative offers in recent history. A standout offer comes from Jane Street, a leading Wall Street trading firm, which extended an astonishing package exceeding ₹4.3 crore annually to a Class of 2025 student from IIT Madras.

The offer, which includes a base salary, fixed bonus, and relocation benefits, is the highest recorded so far. The candidate, a computer science and engineering student, secured the pre-placement offer (PPO) after interning with Jane Street. The student will be joining the firm as a quantitative trader in Hong Kong, according to sources from the Economic Times (ET).

Top Offers from Prestigious Firms

This season, older IITs have witnessed exceptional offers across various domains:

BlackRock, Glean, and Da Vinci: Over ₹2 crore packages.

APT Portfolio and Rubrik: Offers exceeding ₹1.4 crore.

Databricks, Ebullient Securities, and IMC Trading: Packages above ₹1.3 crore.

Notable other offers include:

Quadeye: ₹1 crore.

Quantbox and Graviton: ₹90 lakh.

DE Shaw: ₹66-70 lakh.

Pace Stock Broking: ₹75 lakh.

Squarepoint Capital: ₹66 lakh+.

Microsoft: ₹50 lakh+.

Cohesity: ₹40 lakh+.

These offers may vary based on roles and institutions, but they underscore the competitiveness of this placement season.

Placement Process Underway

The final placement process kicked off on Sunday at established IITs, including Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati, and BHU. Major recruiters like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, Alphonso, and Nutanix were active on Day 1.

While the early, high-value offers are impressive, experts caution that these figures do not necessarily represent overall placement trends. Nevertheless, the mood remains optimistic compared to the previous year.

If accepted, Jane Street’s ₹4.3 crore package will set a new benchmark, eclipsing other top offers. The firm has not responded to inquiries about the offer, but it is already making waves as a highlight of this year’s placement season.

