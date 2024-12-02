Karnataka IPS Officer Dies In Tragic Accident Before His First Posting

A young IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, met a tragic death in a road accident on his way to his first posting in Hassan, Karnataka. The tyre of the vehicle burst and the driver lost control. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoled the tragic loss.

A young IPS officer in Karnataka, Harsh Bardhan, died in a road accident on Sunday while on his way to his first posting in Hassan district. The 26-year-old officer hails from Madhya Pradesh and is a 2023-batch IPS officer in the Karnataka cadre.

The fatal accident occurred when the police vehicle Bardhan was traveling in reportedly suffered a tyre burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a house and a tree by the roadside. Harsh Bardhan, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him. The driver, though injured, sustained only minor injuries.

Images taken at the scene indicate the police vehicle is in a totally mangled state, revealing the gravity of the crash.

What Has Karnataka CM Said?

Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, reacted with deep grief over the tragedy and offered condolences to the family of Bardhan. On X, he tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru Highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS officer. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off.”

He continued, “I pray to God that Harsh Bardhan’s soul rests in peace. My condolences to the family.”

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sadananda Gowda, too has condoled the death terming it as a “tragic loss.” The sudden death of the young officer has left the state in shock since he was to start his service after years of rigorous training.

