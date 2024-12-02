Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
‘Wake Up, Bengaluru DC!’: Cyclone Fengal Brings Torrential Rains – Bengaluru Parents’ Social Media Outcry Sparks Debate

Amidst the ongoing heavy rains, Bengaluru's parents have expressed frustration on social media, questioning why schools remain open despite the weather conditions. Many have called for a holiday to ensure children's safety. (Read more below)

‘Wake Up, Bengaluru DC!’: Cyclone Fengal Brings Torrential Rains – Bengaluru Parents’ Social Media Outcry Sparks Debate

Bengaluru and parts of South Interior Karnataka are on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall on Monday, December 2. The adverse weather conditions are linked to Cyclone Fengal, which recently made landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30, causing widespread disruption.

Schools and colleges continue being open in Bengaluru despite the warnings which has stirred a lot of concern among parents and residents. Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has turned out to be a hub for frustration and appeals from citizens venting their worries over the travel challenges posed to children due to poor weather conditions.

A wave of criticism poured in on X, with one user lamenting, “Horrible weather in Bengaluru. Wondering why the government hasn’t declared a holiday for schools today.” Another appealed directly to officials, stating, “@DC_BUrban Please declare a holiday for Bengaluru schools. It is raining continuously, and we are worried about our children’s safety.”

In a more sarcastic tone, another post read, “Since the Sun is shining bright today, the meteorology dept has decided that schools will remain fully functional in Bengaluru.”

Cyclone Fengal’s Impact

According to the IMD, the depression which remains from the Cyclonic Storm Fengal is located over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It has been moving west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 km/hr. Late on Sunday evening, the system was about 140 km southwest of Chennai, close to Villupuram.

As per the meteorological updates, the downpours Bringing remnant Cyclone Fengal are expected to deliver rain journeys from light to moderate at isolated parts of Bengaluru and extending areas till December 5.

This didn’t stop Bengaluru district administration from announcing school holidays. The furious response of parents over this decision of the government rests on the belief that a disaster so many could elicit cannot be underestimated.

The cyclone Fengal is in the process of receding, yet it continues to forecast the city with intervals of heavy rains. This warrants that the citizens travel with due precautions, for water logging and disruption in traffic may occur in some places.

Bengaluru’s resilience in facing extreme weather conditions will once again be tested as the city grapples with the effects of Cyclone Fengal.

Bengaluru rain alert Bengaluru schools open Bengaluru weather Cyclone Fengal impact Cyclone Fengal Updates heavy rainfall in Bengaluru IMD weather forecast Karnataka weather news

