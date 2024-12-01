Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts, including Imphal West and Imphal East, until December 3 due to law and order concerns. (READ MORE BELOW)

In response to ongoing law and order concerns, the Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services across nine districts for another two days. This extension, which is in effect until December 3, was announced by the state’s Home Department on Sunday, with the suspension covering key areas such as Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam.

This decision follows a review of the prevailing situation in the state and its direct impact on internet services. The government’s order cited the need for maintaining public order and preventing further disruptions caused by online platforms, which have been increasingly linked to the violence that erupted in the state in mid-November.

The ongoing internet ban, which has been in place since November 16, was originally imposed after the discovery of the bodies of three women and three children in the Jiri and Barak rivers, which lie across the Manipur-Assam border. The grisly discovery led to heightened tensions between various groups and led to the violent outbreak in the state.

The latest extension of mobile internet suspension in Manipur includes not only mobile internet services but also VSAT and VPN services, which are crucial for accessing data beyond standard mobile connections. The government, by suspending these services, aims to curb misinformation and further violence.

Manipur’s internet restrictions come as part of ongoing efforts to quell unrest, with local authorities stating that they are in the best interest of public safety. Despite the inconvenience caused to residents and businesses reliant on mobile internet services, the government has maintained that such measures are necessary to prevent the escalation of violence and maintain public order.

With tensions still simmering in the region, local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and it remains uncertain whether further extensions will be implemented. The internet suspension serves as a tool to prevent the spread of violence-related content and unverified information, which could further fuel the already volatile situation in the region.

This move by the state government is indicative of the broader challenges faced by governments in handling internet disruptions in conflict zones, especially as social media has become a central platform for mobilization and information-sharing during such periods of unrest.

As the situation in Manipur continues to evolve, authorities will likely continue reviewing the necessity of these restrictions. The government has urged citizens to remain patient and cooperate with the measures in place for their safety and the peace of the region.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti For ‘Anti-National’ Remarks—What’s The Controversy?