Jammu And Kashmir BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti For ‘Anti-National’ Remarks—What’s The Controversy?

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders have called for immediate action against People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti after her recent remarks comparing the situation in Bangladesh to that of India. The BJP accused her of making “anti-national” statements and called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to address her controversial remarks. This comes in the wake of her comment questioning the treatment of minorities in India, which has sparked heated reactions.

The former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina, strongly condemned Mufti’s statement and stressed that such remarks could not go unchecked. Speaking to PTI, Raina emphasized the stark differences between India and Bangladesh, highlighting the human rights abuses in Bangladesh, particularly targeting its minority community. “The world is aware of the worst human rights violations in Bangladesh, where minorities face targeted attacks. In contrast, India remains a country known for its secular values,” he stated. Raina further called for the Jammu and Kashmir government to take swift action against Mufti, deeming her statement part of a broader conspiracy to undermine national unity.

Mufti’s comments were made during a speech to PDP supporters in Jammu, where she accused the BJP of attempting to polarize communities. She drew a comparison between the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh and the treatment of minorities in India, asking, “If we do the same things with minorities here, what’s the difference?” Her statements were aimed at highlighting her concerns about the treatment of minorities under the current government, despite India’s reputation for secularism.

Opposition leader Sunil Sharma, however, criticized Mufti for attempting to politicize the issue following the PDP’s poor performance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Sharma accused Mufti of using divisive rhetoric to revive her party’s fortunes, claiming that her attempt to incite the Muslim community was misleading. He affirmed that Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the rest of India, were safe and secure, and the comparison between India and Bangladesh was baseless.

In addition, BJP leaders praised the recent actions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, including the dismissal of two government employees with alleged links to terrorism. The BJP welcomed these actions, viewing them as an essential step to eradicate terrorism from the region. Raina also criticized Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq for his support of reinstating the dismissed employees, calling Farooq’s ideology supportive of separatism and anti-national elements.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and called for continued efforts to eliminate terrorism in the region.

