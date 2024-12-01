Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jammu And Kashmir BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti For ‘Anti-National’ Remarks—What’s The Controversy?

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders have called for immediate action against People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti after her recent remarks comparing the situation in Bangladesh to that of India. (Read more below)

Jammu And Kashmir BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti For ‘Anti-National’ Remarks—What’s The Controversy?

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders have called for immediate action against People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti after her recent remarks comparing the situation in Bangladesh to that of India. The BJP accused her of making “anti-national” statements and called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to address her controversial remarks. This comes in the wake of her comment questioning the treatment of minorities in India, which has sparked heated reactions.

The former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina, strongly condemned Mufti’s statement and stressed that such remarks could not go unchecked. Speaking to PTI, Raina emphasized the stark differences between India and Bangladesh, highlighting the human rights abuses in Bangladesh, particularly targeting its minority community. “The world is aware of the worst human rights violations in Bangladesh, where minorities face targeted attacks. In contrast, India remains a country known for its secular values,” he stated. Raina further called for the Jammu and Kashmir government to take swift action against Mufti, deeming her statement part of a broader conspiracy to undermine national unity.

Mufti’s comments were made during a speech to PDP supporters in Jammu, where she accused the BJP of attempting to polarize communities. She drew a comparison between the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh and the treatment of minorities in India, asking, “If we do the same things with minorities here, what’s the difference?” Her statements were aimed at highlighting her concerns about the treatment of minorities under the current government, despite India’s reputation for secularism.

Opposition leader Sunil Sharma, however, criticized Mufti for attempting to politicize the issue following the PDP’s poor performance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Sharma accused Mufti of using divisive rhetoric to revive her party’s fortunes, claiming that her attempt to incite the Muslim community was misleading. He affirmed that Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the rest of India, were safe and secure, and the comparison between India and Bangladesh was baseless.

In addition, BJP leaders praised the recent actions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, including the dismissal of two government employees with alleged links to terrorism. The BJP welcomed these actions, viewing them as an essential step to eradicate terrorism from the region. Raina also criticized Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq for his support of reinstating the dismissed employees, calling Farooq’s ideology supportive of separatism and anti-national elements.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and called for continued efforts to eliminate terrorism in the region.

(WITH INPUST FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: SHOCKING REVELATION: Indian Railways Admits Blankets Are Washed Only Twice A Month!

Filed under

anti-national remarks Bangladesh comparison BJP Human Rights Violations India secularism Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Minorities In India PDP

Advertisement

Also Read

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For Delhi’s 2024 Elections?

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For...

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

Entertainment

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan In US- See Numbers Here!

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London- Here’s The Truth!

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London-

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids Again Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox