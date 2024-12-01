SHOCKING REVELATION: Indian Railways Admits Blankets Are Washed Only Twice A Month!

Northern Railway has addressed hygiene concerns over train blankets, confirming they are washed every 15 days and sterilised with hot naphthalene vapour bi-weekly. A pilot program for UV robotic sanitisation will soon start on select trains. (Read more below)

In response to mounting concerns regarding the cleanliness and hygiene of woollen blankets provided to train passengers, Northern Railway has assured that the blankets are now washed every 15 days. The move comes after public outcry over the quality of the blankets, particularly in air-conditioned (AC) coaches.

Northern Railway spokesperson Himanshu Shekhar confirmed on Saturday that, in addition to the bi-weekly washing schedule, the blankets are sterilised using hot naphthalene vapour every fortnight. He stated that the use of naphthalene vapour for sterilisation is a “time-tested and effective method” to maintain hygiene.

Indian Railways has significantly improved its blanket cleaning practices in AC coaches, prioritizing passenger hygiene and comfort. pic.twitter.com/raUaITKWgD — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) November 30, 2024

Shekhar also revealed that a pilot program will soon commence on the Jammu and Dibrugarh Rajdhani trains, where ultraviolet (UV) robotic sanitisation will be implemented after every round trip. This advanced technology uses UV light to eliminate germs, enhancing the cleanliness process.

Furthermore, cotton linens provided to passengers are washed after every use in mechanised laundries, passing the ‘whitometer test’ to ensure quality. Shekhar clarified that before 2010, woollen blankets were washed every 2-3 months, but with growing concerns, the frequency was gradually increased, first to monthly and now to every 15 days. In areas with logistical challenges, all blankets are washed at least once a month, though this is considered an exception, not the norm.

Every day, Indian Railways distributes more than 6 lakh blankets across the country, with Northern Railway alone providing over 1 lakh blankets and bed rolls daily to its passengers.

