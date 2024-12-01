‘No Reason For Maratha CM’ – RSS Rejects BJP’s Caste-Based Debate, Backs Fadnavis

The RSS is dissatisfied with BJP's internal discussions on the new chief minister, particularly concerns over caste equations. The RSS has emphasized that Devendra Fadnavis, who led the Mahayuti alliance to victory, should be the natural choice for CM.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is reportedly unhappy with the ongoing discussions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the selection of the new chief minister for the state. Recent rumors circulating within the BJP about the potential candidates for the post, especially concerning caste equations, have raised concerns within the Sangh Parivar.

The RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, has made its position clear: Devendra Fadnavis, who played a central role in leading the Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory in the recent state elections, is the natural choice for the chief minister’s post. However, internal discussions within the BJP have introduced other potential names, leading to growing discontent within the RSS.

Rising Contenders and Caste Dynamics

In recent days, several names have surfaced in social media discussions as potential candidates for the CM post, including Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrakant Patil, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. Tawde, Patil, and Mohol are all Marathas, while Bawankule belongs to the OBC category. Supporters of these leaders argue that the Maratha and OBC communities, which played a significant role in the run-up to the assembly elections, should be considered in the selection process.

This has caused a rift within the BJP, as the RSS is firmly against incorporating caste-based considerations into the selection of the CM. The Sangh has emphasized that Fadnavis, a Brahmin, led the charge in securing the Mahayuti’s victory through a meticulous campaign, which included a large-scale effort involving over 3,000 swayamsevaks touring districts across the state.

RSS’s Disappointment with Internal BJP Politics

A senior RSS leader affiliated with the Rashtriya Muslim Manch, one of the Sangh’s frontal organizations, highlighted that the RSS has communicated to the BJP leadership that Fadnavis should be the obvious choice, given his crucial role in the victory. The RSS is concerned that deviating from this choice could affect the BJP’s performance in the upcoming municipal elections, especially in Mumbai.

Furthermore, the RSS is disappointed by the lack of discipline shown by some of its own leaders, particularly the four contenders who have been groomed by the Sangh. The RSS points out that both Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, who have been offered the posts of dual deputy chief ministers, are Marathas. Therefore, the Sangh sees no reason for BJP politicians to push for a Maratha chief minister.

The internal debate reached a point where Murlidhar Mohol was compelled to issue a clarification regarding his candidacy. In response to the growing rumors, Mohol took to social media to quell the speculation. He stated, “Our party is disciplined, and the party’s decision is final. Such significant decisions are made unanimously by the parliamentary board, not through social media discussions.” This statement was likely aimed at dismissing the rumors and reaffirming the party’s collective decision-making process.

Will the BJP Align with RSS Expectations?

As the selection of the new chief minister unfolds, the RSS is expected to continue exerting influence over the BJP’s leadership decisions. While Devendra Fadnavis remains the preferred candidate, the growing caste-based debate within the party could present challenges in the coming days. The BJP’s handling of this issue will be crucial not only for the party’s internal unity but also for its prospects in upcoming elections.

ALSO READ: ‘Targeting MLAs Instead of Criminals’: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP After Third Attack In 35 Days