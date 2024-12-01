Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
‘Targeting MLAs Instead of Criminals’: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP After Third Attack In 35 Days

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal alleged that criminals are being shielded while AAP legislators are being targeted.

‘Targeting MLAs Instead of Criminals’: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP After Third Attack In 35 Days

A day after a sudden attack during a public rally in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal alleged that criminals are being shielded while AAP legislators are being targeted.

During the press briefing, Kejriwal highlighted that this incident marks the third attack on him in just over a month. Reflecting on the seriousness of the situation, he remarked:

“The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days.”

The incident occurred on Saturday during Kejriwal’s ‘padyatra’ in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, when an unidentified man threw liquid at him. While the liquid was determined to be harmless, the incident has sparked concerns about the safety of public leaders in Delhi.

Accusations Against Union Home Minister

Kejriwal launched a scathing assault on Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Home Ministry is sending out a very dangerous signal: punitive action will be taken against complainants and not offenders.

Kejriwal also condemned the recent arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who made a complaint regarding extortion threats received from gangsters.

“Instead of arresting criminals, they are targeting our MLAs,” Kejriwal asserted, emphasizing the growing trend of alleged political vendetta against his party members.

BJP’s Silence

The BJP has yet to reply to Kejriwal’s accusations while maintaining a conspicuous silence on the issue, raising eyebrows for the lack of any counter-statement from the saffron party, as the matter of political violence and lapses by the law enforcement agencies continues to dominate discourse in the political circles of Delhi.

The fracases against Keriwal are under serious scrutiny as far as the safety of prominent leaders is concerned as well as efficiency of law enforcement in the present regime. The latest event in this regard has raised political temperature to the boiling point in the capital. Kejriwal’s charges against the BJP and the Union Home Minister have added to growing incidents of political confrontation. Not forgetting that amidst these demands, AAP still tries to take stronger actions against criminals, but then ruling party silence leaves many issues unanswered.

