India Eyes Regulation Of DeFi Amid Growing Risks To Financial System

India’s Finance Ministry has outlined the disruptive potential of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on the traditional financial system, highlighting significant risks to stability and consumer safety. While global regulatory frameworks evolve, India is focusing on international collaboration, financial literacy, and phased regulation to address challenges and foster innovation.

The Indian Parliament recently turned its attention to Decentralized Finance (DeFi), a burgeoning sector in the global financial ecosystem. In Rajya Sabha, the Memeber of Parliament, Kartikeya Sharma raised questions to the Minister of Finance about assessing emerging DeFi sectors and the impact on India’s financial system. He also asked about measures to develop a regulatory framework for DeFi addressing risks related to consumer protection and financial stability and measures to improve financial literacy and consumer awareness regarding these products.

The Ministry of Finance provided an insightful overview of DeFi’s potential impact on India’s traditional financial system, the associated risks, and the regulatory measures being considered.

DeFi, often seen as a sub-component of the larger crypto asset ecosystem, leverages blockchain technology to enable peer-to-peer financial transactions without intermediaries like banks. While promising innovation, the Ministry noted its disruptive nature poses significant challenges.

According to the Ministry’s response, DeFi is emerging as a critical player within the crypto ecosystem. Reports from global organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) highlight significant risks posed by DeFi, including:

Threats to macroeconomic and financial stability.

Concerns about financial integrity.

Risks related to consumer safety and protection.

India, like other nations, is closely examining these risks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued regular warnings about the financial and operational threats tied to crypto assets, including DeFi products. However, a fully developed regulatory framework for DeFi has yet to be established.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of international collaboration in regulating DeFi, as the sector transcends national borders. The IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper, created during India’s G20 presidency, serves as a foundational document. It proposes a comprehensive policy framework for managing risks across the crypto ecosystem, including DeFi.

Recognizing the need for consumer protection, the Ministry highlighted efforts to enhance financial literacy around DeFi. Educating users about the risks and benefits of decentralized financial products is a priority, given the sector’s nascent state.

