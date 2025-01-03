Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Surpasses 180 kmph In Latest Trial – Watch Viral Video

The Vande Bharat sleeper train prototype has successfully reached 180 kmph during recent RDSO field trials. Designed for long-distance travel, it promises a smoother journey with advanced amenities like internet connectivity, better safety features, and increased comfort.

Indian Railways’ new Vande Bharat sleeper train prototype has achieved a significant milestone, reaching a speed of 180 kmph during recent field trials conducted by the Research, Design, and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This accomplishment marks a promising step forward for the sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat train, designed specifically for long-distance overnight travel.

The trials, which took place between January 1 and 2, 2025, demonstrated the train’s capability to maintain high speeds while ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video that showed a nearly full glass of water remaining steady as the train maintained 180 kmph, highlighting its stability and comfort. Indian Railways officials confirmed that these trials, conducted over three days, included the train reaching its maximum speed of 180 kmph on a 30-kilometre stretch between Kota and Laban in Rajasthan’s Bundi district.

While these trials were successful, the Vande Bharat sleeper will be cleared for a maximum speed of 160 kmph for passenger operations after completing the necessary evaluations by the Railway Safety Commissioner. The ongoing trials, which will continue throughout January 2025, will ensure that the train meets all safety and performance standards before it is ready for regular passenger service.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to outperform other premium services like the Rajdhani Express. Unlike the current express trains, which have an average speed of 90 km/h on the Mumbai-Delhi route, the Vande Bharat sleeper promises significantly faster journey times on long-distance routes. For example, routes like Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Delhi to Mumbai, and Howrah to Chennai will benefit from the reduced travel times, thanks to the faster speeds and superior ride quality of the new sleeper train.

The sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat train incorporates numerous advanced features aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and safety. These include automatic doors, improved berths, internet connectivity, and an aeronautical-inspired design. The train also includes sophisticated safety systems such as the KAVACH collision avoidance technology, shock-absorbing anti-climbers, and fire safety compliance with EN-45545 HL3 standards.

Additional features of the Vande Bharat sleeper include the Integrated Coach Monitoring System, which controls air conditioning and lighting, and surveillance cameras installed across all carriages for enhanced security. Moreover, the train’s energy-efficient regenerative braking system reduces overall energy consumption, while the redesigned berths and ladders make long-distance travel more comfortable.

Indian Railways has been focusing on incorporating innovative features into its services to provide a seamless and comfortable travel experience for passengers. The Vande Bharat sleeper, with its enhanced capabilities and luxurious features, is expected to be a game-changer in the long-distance travel sector in India, offering smoother journeys, faster speeds, and higher safety standards. After final evaluations, passengers can look forward to experiencing these advancements on popular routes across the country.

(With Inputs from Agencey)

