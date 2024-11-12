IndiGo, the largest low-cost airline in India, bid its rival Vistara goodbye on Monday as the airline operated its last scheduled service before it merges into Air India. The special tribute came from a heartfelt message posted on social media as the airline paid a special tribute. IndiGo hailed the airline as “an unforgettable legacy” to acknowledge the service’s contribution to Indian aviation. It acted as a gesture that reflected respect for Vistara for its performance in market, despite the rival sides of the highly competitive aviation sector.

IndiGo tweeted: “As an unforgettable legacy takes its final flight, a new journey on the horizon awaits. Goodbye, @airvistara. Here’s #ToLimitlessPossibilities ahead.” Along with the post, IndiGo shared a video capturing the last moments of the final Vistara flight to honor the airline’s achievements.

Vistara has always been a premium carrier in the country. The airline replied on X, formerly Twitter, to the post by IndiGo with positive reassurance: “Onward and upward! Here’s to the future and all the exciting possibilities it holds!” This is a befitting culmination for Vistara’s standalone journey as it moves on to becoming an Air India entity under the Tata Group’s overall consolidation strategy of its aircraft assets.

Onward and upward! 💜 Here’s to the future and all the exciting possibilities it holds! ☺️ #ToLimitlessPossibilities — Vistara (@airvistara) November 11, 2024

While Vistara’s Legacy in Indian Aviation sounds like a rather superficial title, the airline has successfully carved out a niche in the Indian aviation market with its premium services since launch in 2015, with Tata Sons owning a 51% stake and Singapore Airlines holding a 49% share. Compared to other domestic carriers, a more refined in-flight experience is what Vistara offered. The rise of the airline paralleled the growth of India’s emerging middle-class and growing demand for higher-quality air travel. Vistara has received tremendous customer loyalty, as she focused on excellent service. She set a new standard for full-service carriers in the country.

Years went by, and Vistara’s fleet multiplied; its domestic network expanded besides establishing a strong presence in international markets. With this, professionalism and dedication towards customer satisfaction made Vistara stand out in the competition of India’s ever-growing and highly competitive aviation market. It became synonymous with luxury and comfort in domestic travel for many in the airline as well as the passengers. They talked about their experience with social media by sharing rides undertaken in Vistara and appreciating premium offerings of the airline.

The Merger: Air India Dominates

This strategic consolidation by the Tata Group involves Vistara merging with Air India, streamlining its operations, and bringing all aviation assets under one roof, creating a unified and more powerful competitor to the powerful IndiGo, which has dominated the Indian aviation market with its budget-friendly model.

Under the new structure, Singapore Airlines will retain a 25.1% stake in the merged entity, Air India, making it India’s biggest international carrier. Vistara’s brand will fade into history books, its routes and fleet being absorbed into Air India’s umbrella instead, which will give Air India ready access to Vistara’s established premium service reputation.

Vistara’s flight code ‘UK’ got replaced by Air India’s ‘AI2XXX’, thereby bringing an end to independent operations by Vistara. For the customers, though, it will still be the same in-flight experience with which they have become accustomed aboard Vistara’s fleet, but now with a gateway to Air India’s expanded network and services.

The merger of Vistara and Air India is a significant shift in India’s aviation landscape, as the number of full-service carriers has plummeted dramatically over the past 17 years. Where once India’s market was home to a vibrant multitude of full-service domestic and international airlines, full-service players such as Kingfisher, Air Sahara (rebranded as JetLite), and Jet Airways have either been grounded or restructured due to financial troubles or market challenges.

This has left only Air India in India to brand itself as a full-service airline and the choices being reduced within travel that is premium-based is badly impacting travel, while the budget airlines continue to soar, especially the leading player IndiGo.

