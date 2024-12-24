Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Jammu And Kashmir: ‘Mysterious Illness’ Claims Nine Lives Including Pregnant Woman In Rajouri District

Last week, the death toll stood at eight, but on 23 December, Monday, another person died of an unknown disease, taking the number of deaths to 9.

In Badhaal village of Rajouri district, nine people, including children, have died due to a ‘mysterious’ illness. The cause of disease? Unknown. The symptoms? Unknown. What is known is that the disease is fatal.

The latest casualty due to this disease was 22-year-old Razeem Akhter, who was five months pregnant and had already lost three of her children—Ashfaq (12), Ishtiyaq (7), and Nazia (5)—to the same unknown disease. Akhter was first taken to the local hospital in Kotranka when her condition worsened, but later, she was shifted to the Government Hospital in Rajouri, where she succumbed on Monday. A post-mortem examination has been conducted to know the cause of her death.

What do we know?

Following the initial deaths on December 8, the investigation has confirmed that the disease was not food poisoning, despite initial concerns about it. Experts are currently investigating alternative causes of the illness instead. With seven deaths from one family and two from another, the disease has primarily impacted two families in the village.

In response to the growing number of cases, a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been sent to Rajouri to speed up the testing and help determine the cause of the illness. A central team of experts has also been deployed to assist the local authorities in investigating the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma of Rajouri visited Kotranka on Monday to survey the damage in Badhaal village, where most of the victims reside.

“In response to the incident, a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been sent to Rajouri. Additionally, a central team of experts has been constituted to assist the Union Territory administration in investigating the cases and fatalities,” an official spokesperson said.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo and Jal Shakti Minister Javed Rana also visited the district to oversee the operations that are going on regarding the control of the breakout and the administration of help.

