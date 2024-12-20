Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Jharkhand HC Instructs DGP To Make SOP For Seizure Of Drugs

Jharkhand High Court has directed the state’s Director General of Police Anurag Gupta to collaborate with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the state government to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) for sampling drugs seized by the police.

Jharkhand HC Instructs DGP To Make SOP For Seizure Of Drugs

The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday has directed the state’s Director General of Police Anurag Gupta to collaborate with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the state government to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) for sampling drugs seized by the police.

This directive was issued during a hearing on December 18, where Gupta, along with the zonal director of the NCB, appeared before the court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan was addressing a petition concerning the widespread sale of narcotics and drugs in the state. The court noted that proper sampling of seized drugs was not being conducted at the time of seizure or during investigations.

This procedural lapse, the court observed, significantly weakened the prosecution’s case during trials, often leading to the release of accused individuals.

The court specifically pointed to a case in Baharagora, East Singhbhum, where a vehicle was found carrying 80 to 90 kgs of marijuana. Due to improper sampling, the accused were granted bail by the high court. This incident prompted the court to take action, calling for the creation of a foolproof procedure to prevent such lapses in the future.

The court emphasized that the DGP, in coordination with the NCB and state authorities, must ensure that the SOP addresses all potential shortcomings in the handling and sampling of narcotic substances.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for January 20, 2025, to review the progress in this matter.

Read More: One Nation One Election Bill Sent To JPC: Who’s On List Of Members?

Filed under

Jharkhand High Court NCB Seizure Of Drugs Standard operating procedure

Advertisement

Also Read

Mufasa: The Lion King Opens In Theaters—When Will It Be On Disney+?

Mufasa: The Lion King Opens In Theaters—When Will It Be On Disney+?

“EVM Verification Plea To Be Heard By Another SC Bench”: CJI Khanna

“EVM Verification Plea To Be Heard By Another SC Bench”: CJI Khanna

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism...

Apple Slams Meta Over EU’s Push For iOS Interoperability

Apple Slams Meta Over EU’s Push For iOS Interoperability

From Amphibious Mice To Dwarf Squirrels: 27 Fascinating New Species Found In Peru’s Amazon

From Amphibious Mice To Dwarf Squirrels: 27 Fascinating New Species Found In Peru’s Amazon

Entertainment

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism

Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But Does It Overdo The Revolution?

Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble Rumours

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble

Nepali Social Media Icon Bibek Pangeni Dies At 32 After Battling Brain Cancer

Nepali Social Media Icon Bibek Pangeni Dies At 32 After Battling Brain Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox