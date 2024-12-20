One Nation One Election Bill Sent To JPC: Who’s On List Of Members?

The Lok Sabha on the last day of the 2024 winter session referred the 'One Nation, One Election' bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The JPC will comprise 39 members with prominent MPs from BJP, Congress, and other parties.

On the last day of the 2024 winter session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to refer the constitutional amendment bills aimed at implementing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). This decision marks a crucial step in the ongoing discussion surrounding the controversial ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) bill.

The JPC that will take up the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill for consideration will comprise 39 members. Of these, 27 will be from Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha, the PTI reports say. The central government has decided to have a diverse mix of members to be on the JPC, which comprises representatives from different political parties. Notably, representatives of the Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will be added; there will also be a few more from the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

The list of nominated members includes Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, and former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and PP Chaudhary. Of the 17 members from the NDA, 12 are from the BJP. The committee’s formation is a result of the government’s efforts to build support for the bill and ensure proper parliamentary examination before any further action is taken.

Presentation Of Bills

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha earlier this week. These bills seek to streamline the electoral process by synchronizing Lok Sabha and state elections. The bills have created a storm in the House, with 269 voting in favor and 198 against.

While the NDA bloc was quick to hail the initiative as a progressive move, the opposition leaders were quick to assail it, terming the proposed changes “anti-democratic.” Congress MPs, right from the beginning, said they would oppose the bill. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh spoke of the party’s desire for the bill to undergo detailed examination by a JPC.

Opposition Concerns And Criticism

Vocal critics of the bill, in fact, include Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a key leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin, described the legislation as “draconian.” He even stated that the bill undermines regional voices, weakens federalism, and rips apart the existing order of governance. In a post on social media platform X, Stalin urged citizens to resist the bill, stating, “This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up, India!”

Stalin’s concerns reflect broader opposition fears that the bill may centralize power and diminish the influence of regional parties, which are an essential component of India’s diverse political landscape.

Support from NDA Leaders

However, the ruling NDA coalition’s leaders have been vocal supporters of the bill, citing its possible financial benefits. Proponents claim that holding elections often, every six months, is an expense for the government. They also argue that voting turnout has been generally low and that consolidating elections may increase participation.

The one, who has been a very vocal supporter of the bill is BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to ANI, “One Nation One Election is very important because conducting elections every 6 months costs the government treasury a great deal. The biggest challenge is to ask people to come out and vote time and again. The percentage of voters is going down every year. This is the need of the hour and everyone is in favor of this.”

