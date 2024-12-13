Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | Legally Speaking

At the ‘Legally Speaking’ event organized by NewsX, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, discussed the topic of ‘One Nation, One Election’ and shared his insights, addressing various issues surrounding the subject.

Is the 2-Day Debate Symbolic or Addressing Serious Issues?

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted that when PM Modi took office in 2014, prior to this, November 26 was observed as Law Day. PM Modi, driven by his vision from his time as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, aimed to honor the Constitution and proposed that this day be celebrated as Constitution Day. In 2015, during Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment issued a circular declaring November 26 as Constitution Day from that year onward. This initiative, introduced by PM Modi, was widely accepted across the nation. Previously, there had been no such observance.

The first Constitution Day debate took place in Parliament in 2015, where the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha discussed Dr. Ambedkar’s significant contribution to drafting the Constitution. This year, too, the initial parliamentary session agenda didn’t include this debate. However, opposition parties raised issues related to events in America and started creating disturbances. They then called for a debate on the Constitution, to which the government had no objections. A debate was agreed upon, and dates were set for discussions: November 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and November 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha. Today, Rajnath Singh Ji initiated the debate, highlighting the glorious journey of the Constitution.

One Nation, One Election: Opposition’s Criticism

Addressing the issue of One Nation, One Election, which was recently approved by the Cabinet, the opposition has raised concerns, suggesting that the focus should be on One Nation, One Health System or One Nation, One Education System instead. The Union Minister stated that these are distinct issues that will be addressed separately. However, he emphasized that between 1952 and 1967, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously. This cycle was disrupted due to mid-term polls and the misuse of Article 356 to dismiss state governments. Such disruptions lead to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, which hampers governance and development.

In 2019, PM Modi called an all-party meeting on this subject, attended by leaders of all major parties except Congress. A committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, deliberated on the matter and found it to be a positive step. Countries like Indonesia and the U.S. follow similar practices for elections, and thus, the Union Minister questioned why India cannot do the same. He called on opposition parties to support this electoral reform rather than oppose it.

Census and Delimitation

With the next Census scheduled for next year, discussions also turned to the process of delimitation, especially with the Women’s Reservation Act coming into play. The Union Minister explained that the delimitation process is constitutionally frozen until 2026. After this, a Delimitation Commission will determine the reservation of seats for women and reassess SC/ST seat allocations based on population changes. The Women’s Reservation Act, which grants 33% reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, will be implemented in subsequent elections.

Parliament Functioning and External Threats

On the topic of maintaining parliamentary decorum and allegations of conspiracies to destabilize India, Meghwal stated that certain entities seem agitated by India’s rapid economic growth and stable government. They use international reports or controversies, such as the Hindenburg and Pegasus reports, which tend to surface just before parliamentary sessions. This, according to him, is a deliberate attempt to disrupt India’s institutions.

When asked about the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Meghwal described it as unprecedented. He pointed out that the opposition held press conferences and maligned the Vice President outside Parliament, which, he emphasized, is not permitted by the Constitution. He asserted that discussions should occur within the House and that this behavior shows a lack of respect for the Vice President, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Social Media’s Bangladesh Question

Regarding the social media discussions surrounding the situation in Bangladesh and its implications for Hindus, Meghwal expressed concern. He reminded that Dr. Ambedkar, during the partition, had warned about the atrocities faced by minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Union Government, he assured, is taking the necessary action and exploring legal avenues to address these issues.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal concluded by emphasizing the difficulties in ensuring consensus and smooth functioning in Parliament, especially in his role as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Law & Justice. He acknowledged that while these debates are challenging, they are crucial for India’s democracy and assured that the government is taking the right steps in moving forward.

