The landscape of sports governance in India has undergone significant shifts over the past few decades, though challenges persist. At the forefront of this transformation is Justice Mukul Mudgal, an influential figure in both legal and sports governance spheres. In a recent dialogue during the Third Law and Constitution event, Justice Mukul Mudgal offered crucial insights into the evolution of sports governance, touching on key reforms needed for the future of sports management in the country.

The Current State of Sports Governance in India

India has long been recognized for its potential in sports. Yet, despite producing world-class athletes in disciplines like cricket, boxing, and badminton, governance structures in sports have often fallen short. The most notable exception to this is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), regarded as one of the most powerful and richest cricketing bodies in the world. However, beyond cricket, other sports like football, basketball, and tennis have struggled with governance issues that hinder their growth.

Justice Mudgal emphasized the importance of strengthening governance frameworks in sports, suggesting that reforms like term limitations and mandatory disclosure practices—such as third-party declarations—are essential. These measures would ensure transparency, accountability, and better management of sporting bodies.

“BCCI may be the most powerful, but other sports bodies must also undergo reform to match up to international standards,” said Justice Mudgal.

The Role of Youth Development in Sports

One of the key points Justice Mudgal highlighted was the importance of focusing on youth development in sports. He mentioned India’s past glory in football, citing the country’s near-semifinal finish at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, but also acknowledged the decline in performance over the decades. At present, India is ranked 134th in the world for football, though improvements are being seen.

Mudgal suggested that investing in football academies and infrastructure is vital to fostering a generation of talented athletes who could bring the nation back to the top levels in international sports. The accessibility of football, being a low-cost sport requiring only a ball and an open space, makes it an ideal area for development.

“Football is the world’s most popular sport and the cheapest to play. If we invest in youth development, we can turn the tide.”

Legal Reforms in Sports Governance

Alongside improvements in youth sports development, Justice Mudgal also discussed the need for legal reforms to support better governance in Indian sports. He emphasized that many sports bodies, despite their potential, operate without the necessary checks and balances that would ensure their growth and sustainability. Mudgal underscored the importance of a strong sports law, which was suggested by a committee he headed but remains in limbo.

For Mudgal, the introduction of term limits for office bearers and mandatory audits in sports federations would ensure that no one individual or group could hold power for too long, potentially stifling innovation and growth.

The Need for Reformed Arbitration in Sports

In addition to governance reforms, Mudgal also touched upon arbitration in the context of sports law. He noted that arbitration in disputes between sports bodies, athletes, and sponsors has become an essential tool for resolving issues swiftly and fairly. However, the arbitration process in India has often faced delays due to overloaded courts and the simultaneous involvement of lawyers in both arbitration and court cases. Mudgal suggested that arbitration hearings should be restricted to specific times during the week, allowing for a more structured and timely resolution of disputes.

Quote: “By restricting arbitration hearings to Monday through Friday and ensuring specific time slots, we can speed up dispute resolution and avoid unnecessary adjournments.”

Modernizing Plea Bargaining in Sports Disputes

Justice Mudgal also proposed modernizing the plea bargaining process in sports-related legal matters. Currently, plea bargaining in India is underused and often seen as outdated. He argued for making the process more practical, benefiting both the accused and the state by reducing the backlog of cases. In many instances, minor offenses committed by athletes or officials can be resolved through plea bargaining, preventing unnecessary legal battles and allowing the focus to shift to improving the sporting ecosystem.

Quote: “The plea bargaining system is outdated and needs to be modernized. It should be made more practical for all parties involved.”

The Road Ahead for Sports Governance

While Justice Mudgal’s reflections provide hope for a better future for sports governance in India, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. The implementation of reforms across various sectors, from arbitration to plea bargaining and youth development, will require concerted efforts from the government, sports bodies, and legal professionals.

Moreover, Mudgal’s involvement in FIFA’s governance committee, where he collaborates with representatives from 11 countries, further strengthens his belief that a global standard of governance must be adopted in India. By integrating international best practices into the Indian system, India’s sports bodies can overcome their current limitations and set a benchmark for others.

“India has immense potential. With the right reforms and focus on youth, we can make our mark in the world of sports once again.”

The evolution of sports governance in India is not just about improving performance on the field; it’s about ensuring the structures that support sports are transparent, accountable, and efficient. As Justice Mukul Mudgal points out, India’s potential in sports can only be fully realized if governance structures are reformed and modernized. The country’s sporting future hinges on embracing change, empowering youth, and fostering an environment of fairness and transparency. Through these reforms, India could not only regain its former glory but also rise to new heights in the international sports arena.

