Last Day Of the Parliament Session: Adjourned With An Allotted Date, PM Modi Meets Om Birla

The winter session of the Indian Parliament is set to conclude today, but not without further confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties. Tensions flared following a remark by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha, which sparked protests across party lines.

Shah’s statement about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a debate on the Constitution ignited controversy. He remarked, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they took God’s name so many times, they would have reached heaven.” This comment led to a sharp rebuke from opposition leaders, who deemed it disrespectful to the architect of the Indian Constitution. The BJP, however, defended Shah, claiming his words were misinterpreted and that the opposition was distorting them to disrupt the parliamentary proceedings.

The altercation escalated on Thursday, with two BJP MPs sustaining head injuries during a clash with opposition members on the Parliament premises. In the aftermath, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been accused of “physical assault and incitement,” prompting a case to be filed against him. Rahul’s sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, vehemently rejected the accusations, calling them false and asserting that the country would not tolerate any disrespect towards Dr. Ambedkar. She further criticized the BJP for attempting to suppress debate and discussion.

As the session nears its end, the opposition has planned a march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament, while the BJP will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue. The political wrangling comes amid ongoing discussions about the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bills, which have now been referred to a joint parliamentary committee for further review.

