Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Putin Advices Alternative To Porn, After Suggesting Employees To Use Lunch Breaks For Sex

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue of pornography on Thursday (Dec 19), suggesting that creating "more interesting and engaging" content could serve as a better solution than simply imposing bans.

Putin Advices Alternative To Porn, After Suggesting Employees To Use Lunch Breaks For Sex

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue of pornography on Thursday (Dec 19), suggesting that creating “more interesting and engaging” content could serve as a better solution than simply imposing bans. Speaking to the state-funded RT news channel, Putin acknowledged the global popularity of adult content and emphasized that this is not just a problem in Russia, but worldwide. He argued that while restrictions and bans can be implemented, they are not enough to address the underlying issue. Instead, Putin recommended providing alternatives that are more captivating and engaging than pornography to help reduce its appeal.

SEX During Work Breaks In Russia

This statement comes after Putin’s previous remarks on Russia’s declining birth rate, a growing concern for the country. In a bid to increase the nation’s fertility rate, Putin controversially suggested that people should use their lunch breaks and coffee breaks for sexual activities to help boost population numbers. Russia’s current fertility rate stands at a low 1.5 children per woman, far below the replacement level of 2.1, which is necessary for population stability.

Last year, Putin further encouraged larger families, suggesting that Russian parents should aim to have as many as eight children, referencing traditional multigenerational families in the country. He pointed to ethnic groups in Russia that maintain the tradition of having large families and urged citizens to return to this norm.

Russia has been grappling with population decline since the 1990s, with the situation worsening over the past few years, partly due to the ongoing Ukraine war. Reports from independent Russian think tank Re:Russia indicate that approximately one million people may have left the country to avoid military service. This, coupled with economic sanctions and a shrinking workforce, has raised concerns about the long-term economic stability of the country.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

Filed under

Porn Site putin

Advertisement

Also Read

Christmas Eve Asteroid: 120-Foot Rock Approaches Earth At 14,743 MPH

Christmas Eve Asteroid: 120-Foot Rock Approaches Earth At 14,743 MPH

VIRAL VIDEO: Watch Colombian Lawmaker Vaping During Healthcare Debate In Parliament, Apologizes After Getting Caught

VIRAL VIDEO: Watch Colombian Lawmaker Vaping During Healthcare Debate In Parliament, Apologizes After Getting Caught

Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

‘Badge Of Honour’: Congress On FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Backing Ambedkar

‘Badge Of Honour’: Congress On FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Backing Ambedkar

Jaipur CNG Blast: 4 Killed In Massive Fire

Jaipur CNG Blast: 4 Killed In Massive Fire

Entertainment

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox