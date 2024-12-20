Putin Advices Alternative To Porn, After Suggesting Employees To Use Lunch Breaks For Sex

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue of pornography on Thursday (Dec 19), suggesting that creating "more interesting and engaging" content could serve as a better solution than simply imposing bans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue of pornography on Thursday (Dec 19), suggesting that creating “more interesting and engaging” content could serve as a better solution than simply imposing bans. Speaking to the state-funded RT news channel, Putin acknowledged the global popularity of adult content and emphasized that this is not just a problem in Russia, but worldwide. He argued that while restrictions and bans can be implemented, they are not enough to address the underlying issue. Instead, Putin recommended providing alternatives that are more captivating and engaging than pornography to help reduce its appeal.

Putin says that there needs to be an alternative to porn sites because even though banning them is all well and good, there must be something else to fill the void that causes greater interest. “We have to come up with something more interesting than a porn site.” pic.twitter.com/p7xQ1ieKws — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 19, 2024

SEX During Work Breaks In Russia

This statement comes after Putin’s previous remarks on Russia’s declining birth rate, a growing concern for the country. In a bid to increase the nation’s fertility rate, Putin controversially suggested that people should use their lunch breaks and coffee breaks for sexual activities to help boost population numbers. Russia’s current fertility rate stands at a low 1.5 children per woman, far below the replacement level of 2.1, which is necessary for population stability.

Last year, Putin further encouraged larger families, suggesting that Russian parents should aim to have as many as eight children, referencing traditional multigenerational families in the country. He pointed to ethnic groups in Russia that maintain the tradition of having large families and urged citizens to return to this norm.

Russia has been grappling with population decline since the 1990s, with the situation worsening over the past few years, partly due to the ongoing Ukraine war. Reports from independent Russian think tank Re:Russia indicate that approximately one million people may have left the country to avoid military service. This, coupled with economic sanctions and a shrinking workforce, has raised concerns about the long-term economic stability of the country.

