Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Escapes Death, Car Hits TreeIn Belagavi

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, narrowly escaped a major accident early this morning when her car collided with a tree in the Belagavi district. The incident occurred near Kittur around 5 a.m. while Ms. Hebbalkar was traveling with her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, who is a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC).

The vehicle, a Toyota Innova HyCross, suffered extensive damage to its front portion. Visuals from the accident site showed the crumpled state of the multi-utility vehicle (MUV). Fortunately, the car’s safety systems, including all six airbags, deployed, significantly reducing the impact on the occupants.

Both Ms. Hebbalkar, aged 49, and her brother sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Authorities confirmed that their injuries were not severe, and they are reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, though preliminary reports suggest the vehicle may have lost control before hitting the tree.

Ms. Hebbalkar, a prominent leader in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, has been actively involved in her ministerial duties. The news of her safe recovery has brought relief to her supporters and constituents.

