Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Escapes Death, Car Hits TreeIn Belagavi

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, narrowly escaped a major accident early this morning when her car collided with a tree in the Belagavi district.

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Escapes Death, Car Hits TreeIn Belagavi

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, narrowly escaped a major accident early this morning when her car collided with a tree in the Belagavi district. The incident occurred near Kittur around 5 a.m. while Ms. Hebbalkar was traveling with her brother, Channaraj Hattiholi, who is a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC).

The vehicle, a Toyota Innova HyCross, suffered extensive damage to its front portion. Visuals from the accident site showed the crumpled state of the multi-utility vehicle (MUV). Fortunately, the car’s safety systems, including all six airbags, deployed, significantly reducing the impact on the occupants.

Both Ms. Hebbalkar, aged 49, and her brother sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Authorities confirmed that their injuries were not severe, and they are reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, though preliminary reports suggest the vehicle may have lost control before hitting the tree.

Ms. Hebbalkar, a prominent leader in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, has been actively involved in her ministerial duties. The news of her safe recovery has brought relief to her supporters and constituents.

Also Read: UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

Filed under

car accident Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Advertisement

Also Read

This New App Will Soon Help Delhi Voters Escape The Long Queue At Polling Booth

This New App Will Soon Help Delhi Voters Escape The Long Queue At Polling Booth

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A...

Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Falls Sick Due To Allergies Ahead Of Her First Amrit Snan

Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Falls Sick Due To Allergies Ahead Of Her First Amrit...

Watch: Sadhu Strikes Youtuber With Thongs After He Asked Too Many ‘SILLY’ Questions At Maha Kumbh Mela

Watch: Sadhu Strikes Youtuber With Thongs After He Asked Too Many ‘SILLY’ Questions At Maha...

Entertainment

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App Being Sold To Elon Musk

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar

Is Carrie Underwood A Republican Or Democrat? American Idol Judge All Set To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

Is Carrie Underwood A Republican Or Democrat? American Idol Judge All Set To Perform At

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox