Kerala Sexual Assault Case: How Kudumbashree Became State’s Shield For Women And Children Against Abuse

The initiative’s reach extends to schools, neighborhoods, and police stations, where counselors conduct awareness programs on issues like sexual harassment and dowry.

Pathanamthitta: A shocking case of prolonged sexual abuse involving a teenage girl has once again highlighted the vital role played by Kudumbashree’s Snehitha Gender Help Desk in Kerala. The girl, who endured abuse by 64 individuals over five years, revealed her shocking ordeal during a routine well-being check by a Kudumbashree counselor. The intervention led to the case being referred to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), ensuring timely action and support.

Kudumbashree is a women-led community network in Kerala aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering women through various socio-economic initiatives. It operates under the State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM) of the Kerala government.

NewsX spoke to Adhila S, Pathanamthitta District Kudumbashree Coordinator. She shared insights into Snehitha’s operations and its pivotal role in addressing crimes against women and children. “Since its inception, Snehitha has dealt with over 3,370 cases. In 2024 alone, 285 cases have been reported in Pathanamthitta, including three under the POCSO Act,” she said.

Launched in 2013, Snehitha operates 24/7 to provide immediate assistance to survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, and other gender-related crimes. “In Pathanamthitta, the Snehitha office began on December 19, 2017.The survivor in this case approached a community counselor during a session and shared her experience, leading to the case being escalated to the CWC,” Adhila explained.

Kudumbashree Snehitha’s Pathanamthitta office (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Snehitha’s Support System

Snehitha’s primary mission is to offer comprehensive support for survivors. It provides temporary shelter, phase-wise counseling, and, if needed, legal assistance. “We handle domestic violence cases extensively, and if required, we offer financial aid for legal support, especially for women from economically weaker sections,” Adhila noted.

Pathanamthitta Snehitha office, staffed with 11 personnel and supported by 23 community counselors, ensures that each case is handled with care and confidentiality. “We also have gender resource centers in every block to address issues at the community level. Serious cases are escalated to Snehitha, and if beyond our capacity, they are referred to higher authorities,” she added.

Snehitha’s Annual Celebration (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Awareness And Prevention Efforts

Beyond intervention, Kudumbashree emphasizes prevention through awareness programs. “Our counselors conduct sessions in schools, neighborhoods, and police stations, addressing issues like sexual harassment and drug abuse. These programs aim to educate children and women about their rights and the resources available to them,” Adhila said.

In Pathanamthitta, Snehitha has collaborated with three Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) offices and two police stations to expand its reach. This proactive approach has created a safety net across the district, ensuring timely identification and resolution of issues.

Efficient And Confidential Operations

According to Adhila, Snehitha operates without political interference, ensuring impartiality in all cases. “Every case is treated with equal importance, and our team ensures confidentiality to protect the survivors’ privacy,” she added.

A Crucial Lifeline

Kudumbashree’s Snehitha Gender Help Desks have become an essential resource for women and children in Kerala. With a multi-pronged approach involving counseling, legal aid, and preventive measures, the initiative offers hope and support to countless survivors.

As the Pathanamthitta case demonstrates, Snehitha’s timely intervention can transform lives. Adhila said, “Our goal is to empower women and children, ensuring they receive the help they need to live with dignity and safety.”

