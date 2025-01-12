Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kerala Sexual Assault Case: How Kudumbashree Became State’s Shield For Women And Children Against Abuse

The initiative’s reach extends to schools, neighborhoods, and police stations, where counselors conduct awareness programs on issues like sexual harassment and dowry.

Kerala Sexual Assault Case: How Kudumbashree Became State’s Shield For Women And Children Against Abuse

Pathanamthitta: A shocking case of prolonged sexual abuse involving a teenage girl has once again highlighted the vital role played by Kudumbashree’s Snehitha Gender Help Desk in Kerala. The girl, who endured abuse by 64 individuals over five years, revealed her shocking ordeal during a routine well-being check by a Kudumbashree counselor. The intervention led to the case being referred to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), ensuring timely action and support.

Kudumbashree is a women-led community network in Kerala aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering women through various socio-economic initiatives. It operates under the State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM) of the Kerala government.

NewsX spoke to Adhila S, Pathanamthitta District Kudumbashree Coordinator. She shared insights into Snehitha’s operations and its pivotal role in addressing crimes against women and children. “Since its inception, Snehitha has dealt with over 3,370 cases. In 2024 alone, 285 cases have been reported in Pathanamthitta, including three under the POCSO Act,” she said.

Launched in 2013, Snehitha operates 24/7 to provide immediate assistance to survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, and other gender-related crimes. “In Pathanamthitta, the Snehitha office began on December 19, 2017.The survivor in this case approached a community counselor during a session and shared her experience, leading to the case being escalated to the CWC,” Adhila explained.

Kudumbashree Snehitha’s Pathanamthitta office (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Snehitha’s Support System

Snehitha’s primary mission is to offer comprehensive support for survivors. It provides temporary shelter, phase-wise counseling, and, if needed, legal assistance. “We handle domestic violence cases extensively, and if required, we offer financial aid for legal support, especially for women from economically weaker sections,” Adhila noted.

Pathanamthitta Snehitha office, staffed with 11 personnel and supported by 23 community counselors, ensures that each case is handled with care and confidentiality. “We also have gender resource centers in every block to address issues at the community level. Serious cases are escalated to Snehitha, and if beyond our capacity, they are referred to higher authorities,” she added.

Snehitha’s Annual Celebration (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Awareness And Prevention Efforts

Beyond intervention, Kudumbashree emphasizes prevention through awareness programs. “Our counselors conduct sessions in schools, neighborhoods, and police stations, addressing issues like sexual harassment and drug abuse. These programs aim to educate children and women about their rights and the resources available to them,” Adhila said.

In Pathanamthitta, Snehitha has collaborated with three Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) offices and two police stations to expand its reach. This proactive approach has created a safety net across the district, ensuring timely identification and resolution of issues.

Efficient And Confidential Operations

According to Adhila, Snehitha operates without political interference, ensuring impartiality in all cases. “Every case is treated with equal importance, and our team ensures confidentiality to protect the survivors’ privacy,” she added.

A Crucial Lifeline

Kudumbashree’s Snehitha Gender Help Desks have become an essential resource for women and children in Kerala. With a multi-pronged approach involving counseling, legal aid, and preventive measures, the initiative offers hope and support to countless survivors.

As the Pathanamthitta case demonstrates, Snehitha’s timely intervention can transform lives. Adhila said, “Our goal is to empower women and children, ensuring they receive the help they need to live with dignity and safety.”

ALSO READ: Delhi BJP MLA Warns Against Granting Poll Ticket To Kapil Mishra In Karawal Nagar

 

Filed under

Kerala sexual abuse case rape case

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi BJP MLA Warns Against Granting Poll Ticket To Kapil Mishra In Karawal Nagar

Delhi BJP MLA Warns Against Granting Poll Ticket To Kapil Mishra In Karawal Nagar

Jharkhand School Orders 100 Girls To Remove Shirts As Punishment

Jharkhand School Orders 100 Girls To Remove Shirts As Punishment

Walking On An Empty Stomach VS After A Meal: Which Helps With Weight Loss?

Walking On An Empty Stomach VS After A Meal: Which Helps With Weight Loss?

India Calls For Bangladesh To Follow Existing Border Management Protocols

India Calls For Bangladesh To Follow Existing Border Management Protocols

Steve Jobs’ Journey to India: How a Quest for Enlightenment Shaped Apple’s Vision

Steve Jobs’ Journey to India: How a Quest for Enlightenment Shaped Apple’s Vision

Entertainment

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His Remarkable Comeback! Watch Video

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox