Kharge Criticizes BJP On Republic Day For Undermining Constitutional Principles

On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a powerful address, urging citizens to defend the core principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for alleged attacks on the Constitution, degradation of institutions, and fostering divisive ideologies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Accusations Against the BJP Government

Kharge accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions and interfering in autonomous bodies, stating, “Every sacred tenet of the Constitution is being shredded into pieces by an authoritarian regime.” He alleged that political interference has become the norm, federalism is being trampled, and the rights of opposition-governed states are being curtailed.

Referring to the Parliament’s functioning, he remarked, “There has been tremendous backsliding due to the tyrannical tendencies of the ruling government.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kharge expressed alarm over what he described as “suppression of dissent” and accused the BJP of turning the media into a propaganda tool. He criticized targeted attacks against opposition leaders and whistleblowers, claiming, “Strangling dissent by witch-hunting opposition leaders has become the only policy of those in power.”

He also condemned the rise of religious fundamentalism, stating that minorities and secular individuals are being targeted through divisive propaganda.

Plight of Vulnerable Communities

Kharge painted a grim picture of the treatment of marginalized groups, including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and minorities. He stated, “Atrocities and unheard-of violence against them have become a regular occurrence.”

Referring to the ongoing violence in Manipur, Kharge criticized the government for its lack of accountability, saying, “Manipur has been burning for 21 months, but there is no accountability at the topmost echelons of power.”

Kharge accused the government of perpetuating inequality and serving the interests of “crony billionaires” at the expense of ordinary citizens. He highlighted rising taxes, declining living standards, and a lack of employment opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

“The ruling party practices pseudo-nationalism. They make our disadvantaged youth carry the flag of nationalism and religious supremacy but do nothing to get them employment,” Kharge said.

Tributes to Nation-Builders and Republic Defenders

Kharge paid homage to the architects of the Indian Constitution, including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and others. He expressed gratitude to soldiers, scientists, teachers, farmers, and laborers for their contributions to building the nation.

“We bow in reverence to the great leaders who tirelessly shaped our Republic. The Constitution is the conscience keeper and soul of the Indian Republic,” Kharge emphasized.

Kharge concluded his address with a call to action, urging citizens to preserve and protect the ideals of the Constitution. “Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors,” he said.

With his passionate speech, Kharge underscored the importance of unity, justice, and democratic values in navigating the challenges of modern India.