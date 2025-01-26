India’s First Republic Day Parade : A Historic Moment At Irwin Stadium In 1950

India marked its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a spectacular parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

India marked its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a spectacular parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The celebrations highlighted the country’s rich cultural heritage and developmental progress under the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Progress).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Republic Day parade showcased vibrant tableaux representing various states and central government schemes. Each tableau celebrated India’s unity in diversity and its strides toward growth and development. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, this year’s chief guest, was a fitting reminder of the historical ties between India and Indonesia.

Just as Indonesia’s first President Sukarno graced India’s maiden Republic Day celebration in 1950, the 76th Republic Day echoed those historic ties with Subianto’s presence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Venue: From Irwin Amphitheatre to Kartavya Path

India’s first Republic Day celebration in 1950 was held at the Irwin Amphitheatre, later renamed the National Stadium. Designed by Robert Torr Russell in 1933, the amphitheatre was a gift from the Maharaja of Bhavnagar. The venue played a significant role in the early days of independent India, hosting events such as the 1951 Asian Games.

On January 26, 1950, India was officially declared a Sovereign Democratic Republic. The solemn ceremony took place in the Durbar Hall of the Government House, now Rashtrapati Bhavan. At precisely 10:18 am, Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as India’s first President, followed by a 31-gun salute to mark the occasion.

The retiring Governor-General C. Rajagopalachari announced the proclamation of the Republic, declaring India a Union of States governed under one Constitution. This marked a historic moment, unifying the vast country of 320 million people under a single democratic framework.

The First Republic Day Procession

On this historic day, President Rajendra Prasad made his way from the Government House in a 35-year-old coach renovated for the occasion. Adorned with the new emblem of Asoka’s capital and drawn by six Australian horses, the coach was escorted by the President’s bodyguard.

As the procession reached the Irwin Amphitheatre, it was greeted with chants of “Jai” from the gathered masses. The amphitheatre, with a capacity of 15,000 spectators, witnessed a grand military parade featuring 3,000 officers and personnel from India’s Armed Forces and police. The parade displayed precision and grandeur, accompanied by massed bands and native contingents.

In his speech, President Prasad reflected on the significance of the day, emphasizing the unification of India under one Constitution and Union. He called it a momentous occasion in India’s long and complex history.

“Today, for the first time in our long and chequered history, we find the whole of this vast land from Kashmir to Cape Comorin, from Kathiawad to Kamrup, brought together under the jurisdiction of one Constitution and one Union,” he stated, emphasizing the Republic’s responsibility to over 320 million citizens.

Modern Celebrations: Preserving Heritage and Progress

The 76th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path stood as a testament to India’s evolving progress while preserving its cherished traditions. The event celebrated the nation’s journey from its historic beginnings to its present achievements, with a focus on the unity and diversity that define India.

As India continues its journey as a democratic republic, Republic Day remains a poignant reminder of the values enshrined in the Constitution and the nation’s commitment to its citizens’ welfare.

Read More : Padma Awards 2025: Check Out The Winners In The Literature And Education Category