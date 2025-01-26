Padma Awards 2025: Check Out The Winners In The Literature And Education Category

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards for 2025, honoring exceptional contributions across various fields. This year, a total of 139 individuals have been recognized, including 30 awardees under the Literature and Education category. The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically held in March or April.

Overview of the Padma Awards 2025

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honors, presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan : Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service.

: Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Padma Bhushan : Conferred for distinguished service of a high order.

: Conferred for distinguished service of a high order. Padma Shri: Given for distinguished service in any field.

This year, the awards feature 23 women, 10 individuals categorized as foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, or OCIs, and 13 posthumous recipients.

Padma Vibhushan in Literature and Education

Seven individuals will receive the Padma Vibhushan this year. Among them, MT Vasudevan Nair from Kerala, a celebrated literary figure, will be honored posthumously under the Literature and Education category. His work has significantly enriched Indian literature, making this a fitting tribute to his legacy.

Other notable Padma Vibhushan awardees include:

Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy

Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar

Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia

Lakshminarayana Subramaniam

Osamu Suzuki

Sharda Sinha

Padma Bhushan in Literature and Education

The Padma Bhushan recognizes distinguished service of a high order. This year, the Literature and Education category features three prominent recipients:

Bibek Debroy: An economist and scholar known for his contributions to Indian literature and translations of ancient texts. A Surya Prakash: A veteran journalist and writer with extensive contributions to public discourse. Rambahadur Rai: An esteemed figure in education and literature.

Other awardees in this category include luminaries such as Vinod Dham, Shekhar Kapur, Shobana Chandrakumar, and Pankaj Patel.

Padma Shri in Literature and Education

The Padma Shri, awarded for distinguished service in any field, will recognize 30 individuals under the Literature and Education category. The recipients have made remarkable contributions to their respective areas of expertise.

Prominent names include:

Anil Kumar Boro : Renowned for his work in literature.

: Renowned for his work in literature. Arunoday Saha : A key contributor to educational development.

: A key contributor to educational development. Gita Upadhyay : Known for her literary achievements.

: Known for her literary achievements. Hugh and Colleen Gantzer : Esteemed travel writers and educators.

: Esteemed travel writers and educators. Pratibha Satpathy : A celebrated poet and writer.

: A celebrated poet and writer. Ramdarash Mishra: A distinguished author and scholar.

The full list includes individuals such as Stephen Knapp, Syed Ainul Hasan, Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla, and many more who have significantly contributed to India’s literary and educational landscape.

Celebrating Excellence and Contribution

The Padma Awards continue to serve as a beacon of recognition for individuals whose work has shaped India’s cultural and intellectual heritage. The recipients in the Literature and Education category exemplify the transformative power of knowledge and creativity.

The ceremonies at Rashtrapati Bhawan will not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire future generations to strive for excellence in their respective fields.