Sunday, January 26, 2025
French Cyclists Traveling From Delhi To Kathmandu Via Google Maps Stray Into Bareilly, UP

Two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu encountered trouble navigating Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday night.

French Cyclists Traveling From Delhi To Kathmandu Via Google Maps Stray Into Bareilly, UP


Two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu encountered trouble navigating Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Thursday night. Misguided by Google Maps, they ended up stranded near Churaili Dam, prompting local villagers to step in and ensure their safety.

Cyclists’ Journey Takes an Unexpected Turn

Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel, French nationals traveling on bicycles, began their journey in Delhi on January 7. They were en route to Kathmandu via Tanakpur from Pilibhit when they encountered navigation troubles in Bareilly.

Relying on Google Maps, the app directed them to a shortcut through Baheri, an unfamiliar route that left them lost in the dark near Churaili Dam late at night.

Villagers Step in to Help

Around 11 PM, locals spotted the tourists on a deserted road. Despite the language barrier, the villagers guided the pair to the Churaili police outpost. The quick-thinking actions of the villagers ensured the cyclists were safe and avoided potential dangers.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh commended the villagers’ efforts, noting that their intervention played a crucial role in preventing any untoward incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya later instructed the local police to guide the cyclists onto the correct route. The tourists were provided with detailed directions and resumed their journey toward Kathmandu.

Recurring Navigation Challenges in Bareilly

This incident is not the first to highlight the risks of using Google Maps in areas with limited road infrastructure.

  • December Incident: A car carrying three passengers nearly fell into a canal after being directed to a hazardous shortcut along the Bareilly-Pilibhit state highway.
  • November Tragedy: Three individuals from Mainpuri followed Google Maps onto an under-construction bridge and tragically fell into the Ramganga River, leading to fatalities.

Concerns Over Navigation App Reliability

These recurring incidents raise concerns about the reliability of navigation apps in certain regions. Misleading shortcuts and unsafe routes could lead to serious consequences, particularly in areas with inadequate road development.

Travelers are urged to exercise caution, cross-check routes, and seek local guidance when navigating unfamiliar terrain, especially in rural areas. Villagers and local authorities continue to play a vital role in supporting travelers and mitigating risks in such situations.

