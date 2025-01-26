Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chandigarh’s Tableau At Republic Day Parade: A Celebration Of Heritage And Modernity

Chandigarh’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, beautifully captured the essence of the city as a fusion of rich heritage and contemporary architecture.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Chandigarh’s Tableau At Republic Day Parade: A Celebration Of Heritage And Modernity


Chandigarh’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, beautifully captured the essence of the city as a fusion of rich heritage and contemporary architecture. The tableau showcased how Chandigarh, often referred to as the “City Beautiful,” balances its legacy with modernity, offering a dignified and progressive lifestyle for all its residents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tableau paid homage to Chandigarh’s vision, which was conceived as a modern city with a focus on providing a high standard of living. The theme reflected the city’s status as a center of both cultural and architectural significance.

A unique feature of the tableau was a sculpture of a man filming from the Japanese Garden. This depiction highlighted how Chandigarh is becoming a prime location for film shoots, thanks to its abundant greenery, architectural landmarks, and the city’s vibrant, youth-oriented lifestyle. This shift in perception positions Chandigarh as a modern cultural hub for both tourism and film production.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Artistic Influence of Nek Chand’s Rock Garden

One of the standout features of the tableau was a tribute to Nek Chand’s Rock Garden, a creation that exemplifies the artistic and architectural heritage of the city. This whimsical sculpture garden, made entirely from industrial and urban waste, added a creative flair to the tableau.

The side panel of the tableau featured a stunning mosaic of murals representing the outer wall of the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly). This not only displayed Chandigarh’s architectural elegance but also honored the city’s legislative importance. On the rear half of the tableau, a depiction of floating solar panels at Dhanas Lake, the largest of its kind in India, showcased Chandigarh’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in renewable energy.

Mounted on the tableau was a lush green base that symbolized how Chandigarh serves as a gathering place for various groups, from senior citizens and yoga enthusiasts to tourists. This reinforced the city’s identity as a space that fosters community, wellness, and inclusivity.

Architectural Excellence: Gandhi Bhavan

A major architectural landmark, Gandhi Bhavan, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, was featured in the tableau. Known for its unique design, this building represents Chandigarh’s emphasis on architectural excellence and its blend of functional and aesthetic urban planning.

Other key features of the tableau included the Rooster Bird Fountain, a popular tourist attraction at City Plaza, and representations of cycle tracks and the public bicycle-sharing system, emphasizing the city’s commitment to eco-friendly transport solutions.

The Chandigarh tableau at the Republic Day Parade was a fitting tribute to the city’s evolution into a modern, progressive urban center. It beautifully portrayed the balance between heritage and innovation, highlighting the city’s commitment to sustainability, cultural heritage, and cutting-edge architecture, making it a model for cities around the world.

Read More :  India Showcases Tri-Service Unity And National Security At Republic Day Parade

Filed under

Republic Day Parade

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Republic Day Parade 2025: The Jat Regiment Marches With Pride And Valor, Watch

Republic Day Parade 2025: The Jat Regiment Marches With Pride And Valor, Watch

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony...

300 Artists Playing Indigenous Musical Instrument Herald At 76th Republic Day Parade

300 Artists Playing Indigenous Musical Instrument Herald At 76th Republic Day Parade

Republic Day Parade 2025: BrahMos Missile Showcases India’s Advanced Military Might

Republic Day Parade 2025: BrahMos Missile Showcases India’s Advanced Military Might

India Showcases Tri-Service Unity And National Security At Republic Day Parade

India Showcases Tri-Service Unity And National Security At Republic Day Parade

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He Left Everything

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is Like Magic’

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox