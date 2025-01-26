Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
India Showcases Tri-Service Unity And National Security At Republic Day Parade

In a historic first, the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2025, featured a tri-services tableau, underscoring the strength of joint operations across land, air, and sea.

India Showcases Tri-Service Unity And National Security At Republic Day Parade


In a historic first, the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2025, featured a tri-services tableau, underscoring the strength of joint operations across land, air, and sea. The tableau, themed “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (Empowered and Secure India), highlighted India’s enhanced national security capabilities and operational coordination among the country’s armed forces.

A Glimpse of Joint Operations Across All Domains

The tri-service tableau presented a powerful narrative of synchronized operations across the three primary domains of warfare—land, air, and sea. It demonstrated how the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are integrated to provide seamless national security, reflecting India’s growing military strength and strategic defense capabilities.

A striking feature of the tableau was the display of indigenous defence platforms, which symbolize India’s progress in self-reliance and defense manufacturing. The tableau featured:

  • Arjun Main Battle Tank: An advanced tank equipped with powerful armaments to provide ground force superiority.
  • Tejas MKII Fighter Aircraft: A light combat aircraft that showcases India’s advancements in air superiority.
  • Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH): A versatile helicopter used for various tactical operations.
  • INS Visakhapatnam: A cutting-edge destroyer, showcasing the naval strength of the Indian Navy.
  • Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA): Used for surveillance and reconnaissance, reflecting India’s capabilities in modern warfare.

Pralay Missile System – A Leap in Tactical Capability

A major highlight of the tableau was the Pralay Weapon System, a surface-to-surface tactical missile with a remarkable range of 400 km. The missile is designed to target a range of battlefield threats, enhancing India’s deterrence capability and operational readiness. The inclusion of the Pralay system underscored India’s growing missile technology and defense capabilities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy also played pivotal roles in the display. The IAF’s helicopters flew over the parade route, carrying both the Indian and Indonesian national flags, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties between India and Indonesia. The IAF’s MiG-29 aircraft formation added a dynamic aerial element to the parade, emphasizing the air power at India’s disposal.

Meanwhile, the Naval Marching Contingent, led by Lt Commander Sagar Ahluwalia, presented the coordinated might of India’s naval forces. The participation of both the Air Force and Navy highlighted the strength and unity of India’s tri-services.

The Indian Army featured tanks equipped with sophisticated armaments, including 125 mm smoothbore guns, 7.62 mm machine guns, and 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns. These tanks are critical to India’s ground defense and were part of the larger military demonstration during the parade.

Strengthening India’s Defence and National Security

The tri-service tableau emphasized the operational integration of all branches of India’s military, sending a powerful message of national security and strength. It highlighted India’s strategic focus on joint operations and multi-domain coordination, essential for securing the nation’s borders and interests.

The inclusion of a tri-services tableau at the Republic Day Parade marked a significant milestone in India’s military history. The theme of “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” was not only a tribute to India’s defense capabilities but also a testament to the growing integration and coordination within its armed forces. The parade successfully showcased India’s military prowess, advanced indigenous technologies, and its readiness to defend the nation on all fronts.

Filed under

Republic Day 2025

