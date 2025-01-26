Republic Day Parade: ‘Nari Shakti’ And Military Might Showcase at Kartavya Path

India marked its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, with a spectacular parade at Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation’s rich military heritage and cultural diversity.

India marked its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, with a spectacular parade at Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation’s rich military heritage and cultural diversity. The event, which attracted tens of thousands of spectators, was led by President Droupadi Murmu, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations were particularly special, as India celebrated 75 years since the enactment of its Constitution. The parade highlighted the country’s achievements, military might, and progress in various fields.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for the Republic Day, was accompanied by a 352-member Indonesian marching and band contingent. The strong representation emphasized the close diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Indonesia.

Special Tributes to Fallen Soldiers

Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial at India Gate, paying tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

The parade featured 31 tableaux, with 16 representing various states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries and organizations. The theme for the tableaux was “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,” celebrating India’s heritage and ongoing progress. These vibrant displays gave a glimpse of the country’s diverse culture, achievements, and future aspirations.

A significant highlight of the parade was the display of India’s cutting-edge military technology, including the BrahMos missile, the Pinaka rocket system, and the Akash air defence system. The Army’s Battle Surveillance System ‘Sanjay’ and the DRDO’s ‘Pralay’ tactical missile made their debut during the event. Iconic military vehicles such as T-90 tanks and the Sarath infantry carriers were also showcased.

Joint Tri-Service Tableau and ‘Nari Shakti’

In a first, the tri-services participated in a joint tableau symbolizing the unity of India’s armed forces. Additionally, veteran women officers from all three services proudly represented the ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power), highlighting the increasing participation of women in the military.

The grand parade also featured a thrilling flypast by 40 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, including C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, and Su-30 fighter jets. The daredevils of the Corps of Signals added an exciting touch to the event with their motorcycle stunts, a crowd favorite.

Over 5,000 artistes participated in the cultural performances, covering the entire length of Kartavya Path. A group of 300 musicians played the patriotic song “Sare Jahan Se Achha” on various musical instruments, representing India’s diverse states and regions.

Security Measures for a Smooth Celebration

The security in Delhi was tightened, with over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and 70,000 police personnel deployed. The capital had a six-layered security cover, with surveillance through over 2,500 CCTV cameras and anti-drone systems ensuring the safety of the event.

India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations were a powerful reminder of the nation’s progress, military strength, and vibrant culture. With the presence of Indonesia’s President and the stunning display of India’s military and cultural heritage, this year’s event stood out as a grand celebration of unity, resilience, and development.

