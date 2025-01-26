UP CM Yogi Adityanath Clarifies ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ Slogan, Links It To Mahakumbh’s Message Of Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently clarified the meaning behind his controversial slogan, "Batenge Toh Katenge," which sparked significant political backlash during the Haryana Assembly elections.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' celebrations in Lucknow, commemorating the foundation day of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently clarified the meaning behind his controversial slogan, “Batenge Toh Katenge,” which sparked significant political backlash during the Haryana Assembly elections. Speaking in an interview with News18, Adityanath explained the historical context and intent behind the statement, while addressing the criticism it drew from opposition parties.

The Origin of the Slogan

The slogan was first raised by Yogi Adityanath during a visit to Agra, where he unveiled a statue of Durga Das Rathore, a valiant medieval-era general who played a key role in protecting the royal family of Jodhpur. Adityanath explained that the slogan was meant to convey a message of unity and strength, particularly in the context of opposition to the statue’s installation.

“During the Haryana elections, I unveiled the statue of Durga Das Rathore in Agra, where the slogan originated. It emphasized the importance of unity, as some communities had initially opposed the installation,” the chief minister stated.

Adityanath likened his slogan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, “Ek Rahoge Toh Safe Rahoge,” which was designed to inspire collective unity and safety. He further emphasized the importance of communal harmony for national empowerment, linking the slogan to the broader philosophy of the Mahakumbh.

“PM Modi also said, ‘Ek Rahoge Toh Safe Rahoge.’ This is the same message conveyed by the Mahakumbh,” Adityanath remarked.

Controversy Surrounding the Slogan

The slogan stirred controversy during the Haryana assembly elections in 2024. Critics, including opposition leaders, accused Adityanath of promoting divisive and polarizing rhetoric. The phrase “Batenge Toh Katenge” was interpreted by some as a veiled threat to minorities and a reflection of alleged communal politics by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Adityanath drew parallels to the political situation in Bangladesh, warning against similar unrest in India. He stated:

“Nothing can be above the nation. The nation will be empowered only when we are united. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here.”

The slogan received strong criticism from opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described it as the “worst slogan in the country’s history,” alleging it reflected the BJP’s anti-Muslim stance. Other political commentators criticized the slogan for inciting division and undermining India’s secular principles.

The Historical and Cultural Context

The statue of Durga Das Rathore was a focal point of the controversy, with its installation facing resistance from certain communities. Rathore, a medieval general of the Jodhpur king Maharaja Jaswant Singh, was celebrated for his bravery and dedication. The slogan was intended to emphasize unity and solidarity among castes and communities, particularly those tied to Rathore’s legacy.

Yogi Adityanath’s “Batenge Toh Katenge” slogan continues to be a topic of political debate, reflecting broader tensions around communal harmony and political rhetoric in India. While the UP CM maintains that the slogan emphasizes unity and national strength, critics view it as polarizing. The controversy underscores the complexities of political messaging in a diverse and multicultural nation like India.

