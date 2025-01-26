Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
‘Celebrating 75 Glorious Years’: PM Modi Shares Republic Day Greetings

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day, commemorating the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect. The occasion symbolizes the nation’s commitment to democracy, unity, and diversity.

‘Celebrating 75 Glorious Years’: PM Modi Shares Republic Day Greetings


India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day, commemorating the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect. The occasion symbolizes the nation’s commitment to democracy, unity, and diversity. This year, the celebrations highlight India’s cultural heritage, military strength, and progress over 75 years of being a Republic.

PM Modi’s Republic Day Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation, reflecting on India’s remarkable journey as a Republic. He emphasized the importance of preserving constitutional ideals and working towards a stronger and more prosperous India. In a heartfelt message on X, he wrote:
“We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity.”

The celebrations were graced by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, making him the fourth Indonesian leader to be honored as the Chief Guest. This highlights the deepening ties between India and Indonesia, two prominent democracies in Asia.

As part of the government’s initiative to enhance ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (public participation) in national events, around 10,000 Special Guests were invited to witness the parade. These individuals, representing diverse walks of life, are the architects of a ‘Swarnim Bharat’ (Golden India).

For the first time, a tri-services tableau depicted the spirit of jointness among the armed forces. The theme, ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’ (Empowered and Secure India), showcased a Joint Operations Room and the synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path

Prime Minister’s Tribute at the National War Memorial

The day began with PM Modi paying homage to India’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. This solemn ceremony was followed by his arrival at Kartavya Path to witness the grand parade.

Unfurling the National Flag and 21-Gun Salute

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the National Flag, accompanied by the National Anthem and a ceremonial 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

The President presented gallantry awards to distinguished personnel, including:

  • Param Vir Chakra Awardees: Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd).
  • Ashok Chakra Awardee: Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd).

These awards honor acts of extraordinary bravery and self-sacrifice.

Military and Cultural Display

A contingent from Indonesia’s Military Academy, consisting of 152 members and 190 in the military band, added a unique international dimension to the parade.

The parade featured nine marching contingents, including the Brigade of the Guards, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles, and others. The Mounted Column was led by the prestigious 61 Cavalry, the only active horsed cavalry regiment in the world.

One of the parade’s highlights was a breathtaking fly-past by 40 aircraft and helicopters, including Rafale, Su-30, Apache, and Mi-17. This display showcased India’s aerial might and technological prowess.

The parade also featured colorful tableaux from various states, reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. These tableaux portrayed traditional art forms, festivals, and regional achievements, emphasizing the unity that binds the nation.

Celebrating 75 Years of the Constitution

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem and the release of balloons symbolizing 75 years of India’s Constitution. Republic Day 2024 stood as a testament to India’s achievements and aspirations, celebrating the journey from independence to becoming a global leader.

India’s 76th Republic Day was a vibrant reminder of the nation’s strength, unity, and commitment to upholding the ideals of democracy and diversity.

