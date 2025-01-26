Home
US Hails India Ties As 'Defining Relationship of the 21st Century' In Republic Day Message

On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed his warm greetings to the people of India.

US Hails India Ties As ‘Defining Relationship of the 21st Century’ In Republic Day Message


On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed his warm greetings to the people of India. In his statement, Rubio highlighted the significance of India’s Constitution, which serves as the foundation of the world’s largest democracy.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation’s Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance,” Rubio stated. His message reflected the deep respect the United States holds for India’s democratic traditions.

Strengthening the US-India Partnership

Rubio emphasized the ever-evolving partnership between the United States and India, describing it as a defining relationship of the 21st century. “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of our economic relationship,” he added.

Looking ahead, Rubio expressed optimism about strengthening collaboration across various domains, including space exploration and advancing shared goals within the Quad alliance.

Focus on Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Rubio underscored the significance of the Quad, a coalition comprising India, the United States, Australia, and Japan. The Quad’s role in ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region remains pivotal, he noted.

India and the United States’ collaborative efforts within the Quad aim to promote regional stability, counterbalance growing geopolitical challenges, and foster sustainable development across the Indo-Pacific.

As India marked 75 years as a Republic, the nation showcased its military strength and vibrant cultural heritage during the annual parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This grand celebration symbolized India’s journey as a Republic and its growing influence on the global stage.

Quad Meeting Highlights

Coinciding with the Republic Day festivities, the Quad Foreign Ministers convened for a productive meeting in Washington, DC. Hosted by Secretary Rubio, the session also included Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

Jaishankar, in his post on X, highlighted the importance of the timing of this meeting, stating, “The discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” The meeting underscored the priority placed on the Quad by its member nations and reaffirmed their commitment to shared objectives.

First Bilateral Meeting with Rubio

Jaishankar also held an hour-long bilateral meeting with Secretary Rubio, becoming the first foreign minister to meet Rubio since his appointment. The discussions further deepened bilateral ties, focusing on expanding cooperation across political, economic, and strategic fronts.

As the US and India continue to strengthen their partnership, Rubio’s message and the high-level engagements surrounding Republic Day underscore the shared vision of both nations. The collaboration within the Quad, bilateral meetings, and mutual recognition of democratic values reflect the promising trajectory of US-India relations in the years to come.

