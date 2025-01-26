Born in 1951, Subianto comes from one of Indonesia's most influential families. His father, Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, was a prominent politician and economist, further cementing the family’s political legacy in Indonesia.

Prabowo Subianto, the newly elected President of Indonesia, will grace India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26 as the Chief Guest, according to a report by Asian News International (ANI), citing unnamed sources.

Possible Visit to Pakistan

Reports indicate that during his visit to India, Subianto may also travel to Pakistan, as per ANI citing Pakistani media sources. Although this has not been officially confirmed, earlier reports from Radio Pakistan in December stated that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to Subianto during the D-8 (Developing 8) Summit in Cairo.

The Indonesian leader reportedly accepted the invitation, expressing willingness to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Who Is Prabowo Subianto?

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s former Defence Minister, assumed office as the country’s eighth President in October 2024 after winning the presidential election. His running mate and Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming, is the son of Indonesia’s former President Joko Widodo.

Subianto last visited India in 2020 during his tenure as Indonesia’s Defence Minister, highlighting his longstanding engagement with Indian leadership.

When Prabowo Subianto Faced The US Ban

The Indonesian President has faced allegations of human rights violations, particularly linked to events in East Timor during the 1980s and 1990s. These allegations led to a travel ban imposed by the United States, barring him from entering the country. Subianto has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

If confirmed, Subianto’s participation as Chief Guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations would underscore the deep historical and diplomatic ties between the two nations, which have cooperated on various platforms like the Non-Aligned Movement and the Bandung Conference.

