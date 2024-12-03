Lashkar Terrorist Junaid Bhat, Linked To Gagangir Killings, Neutralized In Kashmir Operation

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Junaid Bhat, who was involved in the killing of civilians in Gagangir, was gunned down in an encounter in Dachigam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced on Tuesday that LeT terrorist Junaid Bhat, who had committed the Gagangir civilian killings and other terror activities, was neutralized in an encounter in Dachigam.

On receiving exact intelligence, a joint team of security forces conducted a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest located on the outskirts of Srinagar. During the course of the operation, the security personnel had contact with the terrorist, which triggered a fierce gun battle in which Bhat was eliminated.

The police have confirmed that Bhat was involved in the recent killings of civilians in Gagangir and was also involved in the planning of several other acts of terror in the region. The encounter is considered a significant success in curbing terror activities in the valley.

Operation continues in the upper reaches of Dachigam by J&K Police along with Joint Parties of RR and Security Forces. Further details shall follow. (2/2)@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 3, 2024

According to reports, the operation which is going on in the Dachigam forest was initially reporting two terrorists. Forces are still combing the area for any threats.

Role of Bhat In Ganderbal Tunnel Attack

This comes as a series of intensified security incidents in the Kashmir Valley. Junaid Bhat, resident of Kulgam, earned notoriety for being a part of the attack at a tunnel construction site on October 20 at Ganderbal where a doctor and six migrant workers were killed.

Importantly, CCTV footage emerged the day after the Ganderbal attack, showing Bhat entering a workers camp allegedly involved with the tunnel project. This photograph shows him in a black dress, covered by a gray shawl, and equipped with a rifle, which strongly ties him to the infamous crime.

The operation is still on, with security forces continuing their combing efforts in the dense forested area to ensure no further threats remain.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar: India-China Relations Improving; Commitment To Dialogue Remains Strong