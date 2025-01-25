Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Government Bans Liquor In 17 Holy Towns, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a ban on liquor sales in 17 religious towns, including Ujjain, aligning with PM Modi's vision of good governance.

Madhya Pradesh Government Bans Liquor In 17 Holy Towns, Announces CM Mohan Yadav


The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a significant decision to shut liquor vends in 17 religious and spiritual towns, marking a step toward promoting sobriety and good governance. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a press conference on Friday, revealed that areas including Ujjain, his hometown, will see a complete closure of liquor shops under the Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits.

The 17 towns where liquor sales will be banned include Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, Maihar, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot, Amarkantak, Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, and Barmankhurd. Yadav emphasized that the liquor shops in these areas would not be relocated but entirely shut down.

“This is just the first step towards ending alcohol consumption in Madhya Pradesh,” the Chief Minister stated, adding that the move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance. Highlighting the social impact, he said, “Alcohol addiction causes significant harm to families. We want women, children, farmers, and the youth to lead a better life,” he told news agency PTI.

The Chief Minister further noted the spiritual importance of the locations chosen for the ban. “We will prohibit liquor sales in places where Lord Krishna and Lord Ram are believed to have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh,” he said at a recent event in Narsinghpur district. The BJP leader reiterated his government’s commitment to curbing alcohol consumption, particularly in areas of religious and cultural significance.

The announcement follows growing concerns about the social issues associated with alcohol consumption, including its negative effects on youth and families. The state government’s decision has garnered attention as a bold move toward implementing an alcohol ban in key spiritual hubs of Madhya Pradesh.

