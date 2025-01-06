Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh HC Gives 6 Weeks To Govt To Act On Union Carbide Waste Disposal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has given the state government 6 weeks to address the disposal of Union Carbide factory waste according to safety guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh HC Gives 6 Weeks To Govt To Act On Union Carbide Waste Disposal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday has given the state government 6 weeks to address the disposal of Union Carbide factory waste according to safety guidelines. The court also directed the media to refrain from spreading incorrect information about the issue.

The waste, stored in 12 sealed containers, was moved on January 2 from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal to a disposal site in Pithampur, Dhar district, about 250 kilometers away.

During a hearing, the court, led by Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, granted the state more time after Advocate General Prashant Singh requested it to reassure the public in Pithampur and address concerns before proceeding with the disposal.

Singh explained that misinformation regarding the waste disposal had created unrest in Pithampur, leading the bench to prohibit the media from airing false news. The state also sought 3 additional days to unload the waste at Pithampur. The court stated that the government had the authority to handle the matter safely and in accordance with safety protocols.

The issue gained further attention when two protesters attempted to self-immolate during a demonstration in Pithampur, objecting to the planned waste disposal. They claimed that the disposal could harm both the environment and public health. Senior advocate Naman Nagrath, representing the petitioner, argued that the waste should be tested before disposal to ease public fear. He added that the test results should be made public to ensure transparency and to reassure the community.

The petition, filed by the late Alok Pratap Singh in 2004, sought the safe removal and disposal of hazardous waste from the former Union Carbide factory. Singh had advocated for the waste to be tested to determine its current toxicity level. Nagrath reiterated this request, noting that the test results should be publicly disclosed to alleviate public concerns.

The Union Carbide disaster occurred on the night of December 2-3, 1984, when methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Bhopal factory, killing at least 5,479 people and causing long-term health issues for thousands more. In its previous hearing, the High Court had criticized authorities for their delayed response in dealing with the waste and warned of potential consequences if further inaction occurred.

Previously, the court ordered the government to remove and transport the waste within four weeks, threatening contempt proceedings if its directive was not followed.

This latest hearing is part of ongoing legal action initiated by Singh’s petition, which has been advocating for the safe disposal of the waste for nearly two decades.

Read More: Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

Filed under

Union Carbide Waste Disposal

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’

India Slams Pakistan Airstrikes On Afghanistan: Calls It ‘Old Habit to Blame Neighbours’

Massive Snowstorm To Hit The US; Which Cities Could Be Hit The Hardest?

Massive Snowstorm To Hit The US; Which Cities Could Be Hit The Hardest?

HMPV Case Reported In Gujarat; Child In Stable Condition

HMPV Case Reported In Gujarat; Child In Stable Condition

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Tourists Stranded In Frozen Lake At Arunachal’s Sela Pass

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Tourists Stranded In Frozen Lake At Arunachal’s Sela...

2 Fans Dead After Ram Charan-Pawan Kalyan’s Game Changer Event; Producer Offers ₹10 Lakh Support

2 Fans Dead After Ram Charan-Pawan Kalyan’s Game Changer Event; Producer Offers ₹10 Lakh Support

Entertainment

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox