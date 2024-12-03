Maha Kumbh 2025: Life jackets, Remote Light Buoys & Rescue Tubes For Safety Of Devotees

Uttar Pradesh government is implementing advanced safety measures for Maha Kumbh 2025, including life jackets, floating jetties, and rescue tubes. With a focus on ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims, state-of-the-art devices, trained security personnel, and a comprehensive evacuation plan.

To ensure the safety and security of millions of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced cutting-edge safety measures, including remote light buoys, life jackets, floating jetties, and rescue tubes. These advanced safety devices will be deployed across the event site to swiftly respond in case of emergencies.

The government has invested in modern safety equipment to safeguard devotees. Key additions include:

Remote Light Buoys: Designed for quick deployment, these buoys will aid in rescue operations.

Designed for quick deployment, these buoys will aid in rescue operations. Life Jackets for Security Personnel: These will ensure the safety of security personnel during rescue missions.

These will ensure the safety of security personnel during rescue missions. Floating Jetties and Rescue Tubes: New floating jetties and rescue tubes have been ordered to facilitate quick evacuations.

To enhance security and rapid response, 700 flag-mounted boats operated by PAC, NDRF, and SDRF personnel will be deployed around the clock. These boats will be strategically placed to provide immediate assistance in emergencies.

A comprehensive evacuation plan via Maujgiri has been put in place, alongside the removal of dilapidated boats between Sangam Nose and Kilaghat. Special security arrangements have been made at Kila Ghat to ensure the smooth movement of VIPs and safe access for all pilgrims, both domestic and international.

Tight Security at Key Locations

Security measures have been strengthened with deep barricading from Saraswati Ghat to Sangam Ghat. Nets are being installed around the ghat to further enhance safety. Special forces will also be deployed at Kila Ghat to address any issues faced by the pilgrims.

All security personnel, including those from PAC, NDRF, and SDRF, are undergoing extensive training in modern technologies and emergency management techniques. They are also receiving specialized communication training to ensure seamless coordination during operations, especially when transitioning from boat to boat.

Dedicated Teams for Emergency Relief

In addition to the deployment of seven PAC companies, five specialized companies are tasked with providing flood relief. These teams include trained swimmers capable of handling water-related emergencies, ensuring that no situation goes unaddressed.

With these measures in place, Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to be one of the largest and safest pilgrimages in history. The Uttar Pradesh government’s focus on advanced safety technologies, specialized training, and effective communication ensures that every devotee’s safety is a top priority.

