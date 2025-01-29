The Congress party has held the government responsible for the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, citing "half-baked preparations" and a focus on "self-publicity" rather than crowd management.

The Congress party has held the government responsible for the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, citing half-baked preparations

The Congress party has held the government responsible for the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, citing “half-baked preparations” and a focus on “self-publicity” rather than crowd management. While Congress leaders have claimed multiple fatalities, the state government has yet to confirm any deaths from the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi Criticizes VIP Movement

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling the news from Prayagraj “heart-rending.” He blamed mismanagement and the prioritization of VIP movement over ordinary pilgrims for the tragedy. “Poor management and prioritising VIP movement over ordinary pilgrims is responsible for this tragic incident,” he said.

Gandhi urged the government to ensure better arrangements to prevent similar occurrences in the future. “VIP culture should be checked and better arrangements must be made for the pilgrims,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Preparations Inadequate

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also weighed in, criticizing the government for its lack of proper planning. “Half-baked preparations, VIP movement and a focus on self-publicity instead of management is responsible for this. Such preparations despite spending thousands of crores is condemnable,” he wrote in a post on X.

Kharge highlighted that several important bathing rituals (snans) are still left, urging both the central and state governments to improve arrangements for the safety of pilgrims. “Facilities for lodging pilgrims and first-aid must be expanded and VIP movement checked. Our saints want the same,” he stated, adding that Congress workers should extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy.

These remarks come amidst visits by high-profile BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to the Mahakumbh for the holy dip.

Stampede Injures Dozens of Women

Reports indicate that around 30 women sustained injuries after a rush to take a holy dip on the morning of Mauni Amavasya resulted in a stampede-like situation along the banks of the Ganga. As crowds swelled, some women fainted and collapsed, leading to chaos at the site.

Yogi Adityanath Appeals for Calm

In response to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to devotees to follow safety protocols and avoid overcrowding at the Sangam. His office released a statement urging pilgrims to take the holy dip at the nearest ghats instead of pushing towards already packed areas. “Please follow the administration’s instructions. Do not heed rumours,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally reached out to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, instructing him to arrange swift relief measures for those injured in the incident. The government is expected to assess the situation further and implement additional safety measures for upcoming bathing days at the Mahakumbh.