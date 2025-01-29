Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP MP Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Hours After The Stampede- Watch!

A stampede-like situation arose at the Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday as a massive crowd gathered for the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
BJP MP Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Hours After The Stampede- Watch!

Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam


On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini participated in the sacred ritual by taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at the on-going Maha Kumbh Mela.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She was joined by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara and renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who also performed the religious bath at the sacred confluence.

Chaos at Sangam During Amrit Snan

A stampede-like situation arose at the Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday as a massive crowd gathered for the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

Due to overcrowding, several individuals, including elderly devotees and women, fainted, leading to panic. This sudden commotion caused people to collapse onto each other, resulting in the barricades giving way and injuring multiple attendees.

Injuries Reported, No Fatalities Confirmed

Authorities reported that approximately 25 people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, no deaths have been confirmed so far. The incident took place at the Sangam Nose, where emergency services, including ambulances, were immediately deployed to assist the injured.

Official Statement on the Incident

Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran OSD Akansha Rana addressed the situation, stating, “A stampede-like incident occurred at Sangam Nose following the collapse of a barrier. Some individuals suffered injuries, but none are in critical condition. They are receiving the required medical attention.”

Despite the challenges, authorities are continuing efforts to ensure the safety of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh.

ALSO READ: What Led To The Maha Kumbh Stampede? Multiple Feared Dead After Lakhs Of Devotees Throng To Ghats For Amrit Snan

Filed under

Hema Malini Maha Kumbh 2025 Mauni Amavasya

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Federal Inquiry Accuses India Of Active Interference In Canada’s Elections

Federal Inquiry Accuses India Of Active Interference In Canada’s Elections

Federal Court Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Funding Freeze; All We Know So Far

Federal Court Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Funding Freeze; All We Know So Far

Will Elon Musk Bring Back Sunita Williams To Earth? Trump Asks SpaceX Boss To Assist In NASA Mission

Will Elon Musk Bring Back Sunita Williams To Earth? Trump Asks SpaceX Boss To Assist...

Amid Maha Kumbh Tragedy, A Review Of Notable Stampedes In India Over The Years

Amid Maha Kumbh Tragedy, A Review Of Notable Stampedes In India Over The Years

Los Angeles Lakers Lose Anthony Davis to Injury, Fall to Shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers Lose Anthony Davis to Injury, Fall to Shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox