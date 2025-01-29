A stampede-like situation arose at the Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday as a massive crowd gathered for the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini participated in the sacred ritual by taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at the on-going Maha Kumbh Mela.

She was joined by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara and renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who also performed the religious bath at the sacred confluence.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | BJP MP Hema Malini took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya today Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara and Yog guru Baba Ramdev also took holy dip today pic.twitter.com/aYDWDiGCWr — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Chaos at Sangam During Amrit Snan

Due to overcrowding, several individuals, including elderly devotees and women, fainted, leading to panic. This sudden commotion caused people to collapse onto each other, resulting in the barricades giving way and injuring multiple attendees.

Injuries Reported, No Fatalities Confirmed

Authorities reported that approximately 25 people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, no deaths have been confirmed so far. The incident took place at the Sangam Nose, where emergency services, including ambulances, were immediately deployed to assist the injured.

Official Statement on the Incident

Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran OSD Akansha Rana addressed the situation, stating, “A stampede-like incident occurred at Sangam Nose following the collapse of a barrier. Some individuals suffered injuries, but none are in critical condition. They are receiving the required medical attention.”

Despite the challenges, authorities are continuing efforts to ensure the safety of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh.